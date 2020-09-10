Lower Tri-Basin valuations mean slightly higher FY2021 levy

HOLDREGE — A drop in Tri-Basin Natural Resources District property valuations means the levy to fund the fiscal year 2020-21 budget will increase slightly, from 2.14 cents per $100 valuation to 2.2 cents, despite a lower property tax asking.
“We had kind of a substantial decrease in valuation,” Tri-Basin General Manager John Thorburn told the Hub, especially in Kearney County where there were changes in the tax classification of certain soil types.
He said the total valuation there had been nearly $2 billion, but has declined by $170 million.
In Phelps County, property values are up around $2.2 million. In Gosper County, they are down $15.4 million.
Overall, Thorburn said, the NRD’s valuation decline is 3.56 percent, from $5.14 billion to $4.96 billion.
Tri-Basin’s FY2021 budget was approved at the Aug. 11 board meeting. The $3.41 million total compares to nearly $1.79 million and $1.57 million the past two fiscal years.
“It’s bigger total dollars, but 1% less property tax,” Thorburn said in August about the FY2021 property tax asking of $1,093,577.51.
The higher expenditures primarily are due to anticipated construction of a streamflow augmentation project at Cottonwood Ranch, on the south side of the Platte River between Elm Creek and Overton.
Tri-Basin will oversee installation of wells to pump groundwater that has been enhanced by river diversions onto the Platte River Recovery Implementation Program site made through Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s Phelps Canal at times of higher-than-target flows.
The recharged groundwater slowly will seep back to the adjacent river on its own or can be pumped into the river faster when needed to meet target flows for wildlife.
Thorburn has said construction and maintenance costs for the new wells will be reimbursed to Tri-Basin by the Platte Program, which involves Colorado, Wyoming, Nebraska and the U.S. Department of Interior. So the Cottonwood Ranch project has no impact on the FY2021 property tax asking.
An interlocal agreement for that project still must be ratified by the Platte Program Governance Committee. Its next virtual meeting, based at program headquarters in Kearney, will be Tuesday and Wednesday.
