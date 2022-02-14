Love story with one Kearney woman, two brothers

KEARNEY — When Carma Womeldorf was just eight years old, she couldn’t tell twins Allen and Alvin Edwards apart. “Well,” she said, exasperated. “I’ll just marry them both!”
That’s exactly what she did.
In her later years, she said she had three A’s in her life: Allen, Alvin and Alzheimer’s.
Allen was her first husband. Alvin, nicknamed Al, was her second husband. Carma married him after Allen died in an accident. Alzheimer’s was the third A and the final chapter in their unusual love story.
Identical and inseparable
The story begins on Feb. 23, 1931, the day Allen and Alvin were born on a farm six miles south of Dallas, S.D. Their mother told them apart by the small wart on Al’s left knuckle.
Like many identical twins, they developed their own language. They always dressed alike. They attended a one-room school. “We were inseparable growing up. All of my early experiences were as ‘we,’ not I,” Al said. That included meeting Victoria Carma Womeldorf, known as Carma, in Sunday school when they were 5 years old.
As teenagers, the boys and Carma formed a trio. “Allen and I liked to go to the show on Sundays in the summer if we could get a ride to town, and we’d see Carma and her friend Sally,” Al said as he reminisced not long ago. “We’d go to the movies and then get ice cream. We’d sit across from them at the ice cream parlor.”
A ‘strange feeling’
Carma was the only girl Allen ever dated. Their romance began in 1945, when Allen was a high school freshman, but Al often tagged along on their outings. “We’d ride in the pickup. She’d sit between us and listen as the two of us talked,” Al said.
After graduating from Dallas High School in 1948, Al attended South Dakota State University. In 1951, he left college and joined the U.S. Marines. “Carma and I went on very different paths, but we stayed in close contact,” he said.
She and Allen married in 1948 and had two daughters, Linda and Marci. In February 1953, Allen died suddenly from a severe blow to the head in a farm accident.
Al, then stationed with the Marines in California, had a “strange feeling” that afternoon and declined an invitation to go off base with friends that evening. “I waited in the barracks, where I received the call that Allen had passed away,” he recalled. Within six months, Carma had lost her husband, her father and her grandmother.
A new life
Al stayed in close contact with Carma, and one year later, on Feb. 21, 1954, just two weeks after his honorable discharge, he married Carma and became a stepfather to Linda, then 6, and Marci, not quite two. Al and Carma eventually had three children of their own: Janice, Tom and Genelle.
After their wedding, they moved to Manhattan, Kan., where Al resumed his veterinary studies at Kansas State University. Tuition was $124 per semester. They rented an apartment for $27 a month. Carma, an excellent bookkeeper, typed theses for foreign veterinarians and babysat as she raised her small children. When Al graduated in 1959, he did carpentry work to pay off his single $400 college debt.
He then joined Dr. Harold Severson’s animal clinic in Winner, S.D., just 26 miles from where he had grown up, but within a few years, he was eager to establish his own practice. “The Marine Corps had given me backbone. I’m a tough Swede. I wanted to be on my own,” he said.
Life in Ainsworth
In 1962, on a Saturday drive to Ainsworth, they met an Ainsworth veterinarian who was eager to retire. On the spot, he sold them his practice, so they moved 80 miles south and took over his practice. Eventually, Al built a new clinic. He learned to fly, too.
“I bought a Super Cub in Ainsworth. I had just two lessons, but I had flown quite a bit with a friend,” he said. His first landing strip was on an 18-acre alfalfa field next to his clinic. “I had clients 50 miles away across the Niobrara River. I’d put skis on the plane in the winter so I could land on the Sandhills,” he said.
Later, when he built a new vet clinic outside of town, he used the runway from the old World War II airport.
Life was busy. He built an indoor arena because his children were active barrel racers who showed calves and horses at 4-H events. He wrote for a veterinary journal and spoke all over the Midwest. Initially, he turned down a job offer from Kansas State. “I was having too much fun. I loved to fly, and we were getting busier. I had two people working for me,” he said.
A move to Kansas
But finally, after 13 years in Ainsworth, he accepted a job at Kansas State’s veterinary college. He taught while earning a doctorate in veterinary pathology. His research earned him an invitation to speak to the World Veterinary Congress. Carma went along. Al said, “I don’t leave home without her.”
Carma assisted with his clinic in Ainsworth while raising a family and doing bookkeeping. In Kansas, she worked part time in a high-class dress shop. She was also an expert quilter and painter.
Al traveled extensively as part of his job, but never alone. Carma always went with him.
“She rode a camel in Egypt. We saw wildebeests in Kenya. We went up the Nile. It turns out Prince Philip of England was on our boat, and Carma danced with him in a circle dance. No cameras were allowed,” he said.
Retiring in Kearney
Sixteen years ago, after retirement, Al and Carma moved to Kearney, where two of their children lived. They joined Golden K Kiwanis and took to the road in their mobile home, spending winters in Yuma, Ariz., or Florida, and summers in the Black Hills or Alaska. Carma researched every destination they visited.
“We’ve driven all across Canada. We’ve been to 50 states. We drove to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico and whale-watched in Alaska. In New Zealand, we stayed at a place where they generated electricity with the tides. One other place we stayed cooked with thermal heat,” he said. Thermal heat, in fact, provided energy for the entire town.
He and Carma also came to Kearney to see the sandhill cranes for 20 years.
Alzheimer’s intrudes
In 2012, Carma was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Life slowed down, but their love did not. In recent years, they moved to an assisted living apartment at Kinship Pointe Northridge. They each had recliners so they could hold hands while taking a nap. If Al wore khakis, Carma would, too. When she got a bright red walker, he did, too.
In her last seven weeks, Al and his five children took care of her in their apartment. She was under hospice care for the last three weeks of her life. “She never slept alone. She knew she was safe,” Al said.
“She passed away right after the minister had prayed over her. One sister talked to her on the phone. We were all around her. It was wonderful,” he added.
He is grateful that he was able to keep her in their apartment as she declined. “I had friends who lost their wives, and for the last two years, they could see them just once a week in another facility. That just tore them up. We were all here,” he said.
“Their love was so amazing,” daughter Janice Powell said.
Added daughter Linda Edwards, “They will go on being a pair forever, like Romeo and Juliet.”