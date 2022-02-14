Love story with one Kearney woman, two brothers

KEARNEY — When Carma Womeldorf was just eight years old, she couldn’t tell twins Allen and Alvin Edwards apart. “Well,” she said, exasperated. “I’ll just marry them both!”

That’s exactly what she did.

In her later years, she said she had three A’s in her life: Allen, Alvin and Alzheimer’s.

Allen was her first husband. Alvin, nicknamed Al, was her second husband. Carma married him after Allen died in an accident. Alzheimer’s was the third A and the final chapter in their unusual love story.

Identical and inseparable

The story begins on Feb. 23, 1931, the day Allen and Alvin were born on a farm six miles south of Dallas, S.D. Their mother told them apart by the small wart on Al’s left knuckle.

Like many identical twins, they developed their own language. They always dressed alike. They attended a one-room school. “We were inseparable growing up. All of my early experiences were as ‘we,’ not I,” Al said. That included meeting Victoria Carma Womeldorf, known as Carma, in Sunday school when they were 5 years old.