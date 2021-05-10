Love of video games leads to scholarship for Kearney Catholic grad

KEARNEY — What started with board games with his family as a child has turned into a college scholarship for Kearney Catholic High School senior Sean Snyder.
Snyder, 18, will be attending Concordia University in Seward this fall on an eSports scholarship. The competitive online gaming quickly has become popular among the Gen Z generation, and with Snyder.
“I like being competitive with those types of games,” he said.
As he grew up Snyder quickly transitioned from board games to video games where he became skilled at Mario Kart and Wii. “They’re still my favorite games to play,” he said.
Fast-forward to Snyder’s junior year at KCHS. Science and religion teacher Jason Gfeller noticed Snyder’s love of video games when Snyder would edit video and play games during his free time in class.
Gfeller, KCHS’s eSports coach, asked Snyder to livestream eSports competitions, to commentate and to edit video for the school’s newly created team.
“It was serendipitous,” Gfeller said. “He came to the first practice and he started playing, and we had room for another team, found another person to play with him, and decided we wanted him to play instead of stream for us.”
Snyder started playing on KCHS’s eSports team in March and by the end of the month already had landed the Concordia scholarship. The college has an eSports team, of which Snyder will be a member, and major in criminal justice.
“I was honestly surprised when we visited Concordia and met with the eSports coach that he offered me one (scholarship). My whole family was surprised. I was surprised,” Snyder said.
There isn’t anything Snyder doesn’t like about eSports.
“I like the people you get to talk to, people I get to hang out with, watching the videos and see what I want it to look like,” he said.
Schools across Nebraska are starting to incorporate eSports gaming into their activities. The Nebraska High School eSports Association was created in summer 2019, and so far 34 schools participate in competitions, including KCHS, Amherst, Elm Creek and Holdrege in Hub Territory.
KCHS has played teams from across the state from Omaha to Gering.
“It’s a way to take competitive video games that our students are playing, put them in an organized environment where we work on strategy, team building, online manners, sportsmanship, all those life lessons you learn from other sports and do that online,” Gfeller said. “One of the beauties of it is that we’ve played schools from across the state without having to leave Kearney.”
Each semester students play a different game, then compete against each other online. Students occasionally meet and play in person. Students play as a team or as two-member teams.
KCHS first started competing in spring 2020, but COVID-19 cut the season short. Students didn’t start competing again until the fall.
“We had a few seniors that were interested in it and approached the administration, and they decided to give it a go,” Gfeller said. “Our student body is really excited about it, and like the idea of us having a team. We’ve never had a problem with finding students to play, but it’s hard to balance with everything else in our schedules.”
Schools are starting to see the benefits it gives their students, Gfeller said.
“It’s a team activity where they have to talk about strategy and working with each other in their school. It gives some students an avenue to be competitive in an activity in their school they might not otherwise be active in,” Gfeller said.
