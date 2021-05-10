Love of video games leads to scholarship for Kearney Catholic grad

“I was honestly surprised when we visited Concordia and met with the eSports coach that he offered me one (scholarship). My whole family was surprised. I was surprised,” Snyder said.

There isn’t anything Snyder doesn’t like about eSports.

“I like the people you get to talk to, people I get to hang out with, watching the videos and see what I want it to look like,” he said.

​Schools across Nebraska are starting to incorporate eSports gaming into their activities. The Nebraska High School eSports Association was created in summer 2019, and so far 34 schools participate in competitions, including KCHS, Amherst, Elm Creek and Holdrege in Hub Territory.

KCHS has played teams from across the state from Omaha to Gering.

“It’s a way to take competitive video games that our students are playing, put them in an organized environment where we work on strategy, team building, online manners, sportsmanship, all those life lessons you learn from other sports and do that online,” Gfeller said. “One of the beauties of it is that we’ve played schools from across the state without having to leave Kearney.”