Love of space, technology leads Holdrege student to U.S. Space Force

HOLDREGE — Gage Huston is shooting for the stars. Or maybe even Mars.
The Holdrege High School senior always has had a love for space and technology. He will continue to pursue that passion as he begins his career with the United States Space Force.
According to the U.S. Space Force website, the USSF is the newest branch of the Armed Forces, established Dec. 20, 2019. It was established within the Department of the Air Force, and its mission is to protect U.S. and allied interests in space and to provide space capabilities to the joint forces.
Gage knew he wanted to join the military since he was a child.
His brother was in the U.S. Marine Corps, and both of his grandfathers served in the Army. Gage did extensive research before deciding which branch was the best choice for him.
He even reached out to a recruiter in 2019, but he was told he was too young to start the process. He was able to join the Delayed Entry Program in 2020.
“I talked to every branch before I made any sort of decision. I was originally starting to go to the Air Force. Then about that time the Space Force was created. I was talking to my recruiter, and I just hopped on board with the Space Force and did what we could to get me a Space Force contract,” he explained.
When Gage expressed interest in joining the Space Force, his parents, Jeff and Kendra Huston, were completely supportive of his choice.
“We are 100 percent behind it. It’s kind of what he is created to do. He is good at technology. It will be a lot to do with the satellites and information,” Jeff said.
Gage’s love for space and technology were the main reasons he chose the Space Force.
“I’m a firm believer that the next war will be fought with technology and information. That is a lot of what this new branch is about. I think it would be cool to be on the leading forefront of that,” he said.
Despite his desire to join the Space Force, Gage had to wait more than a year before he was able to sign his contract in April.
Space Force spokesperson Lynn Kirby said, as of April 30, 217 recruits had shipped to basic military training. The Space Force’s total enlistment goal for 2021 is 376.
Gage will leave May 25 for two months basic training at San Antonio, Texas. After basic training, he will have four months of schooling at Goodfellow Air Force Base for his job as a signals intelligence analyst.
Despite knowing his job title, there continue to be many unknowns about what Gage’s responsibilities will be in the Space Force.
“A lot of it is top secret. I don’t even know what a lot of it will be. I know it’s working with satellites and everything that gives off a signal and then using that to get information about the enemy,” he explained.
Gage’s parents are confident that whatever he does, he will succeed.
“He has been a great kid. He is one of those kids — he has just been so resourceful. He can figure his way out of about anything. This won’t be anything above him. I can’t wait to see where he goes with this. Literally the sky is the limit,” Jeff said.
Gage isn’t sure what career he will pursue after his time in the Space Force, but he dreams of working for NASA or SpaceX. When asked if he’d go to space or even Mars, he doesn’t miss a beat with his response.
“Absolutely in a heartbeat. I wouldn’t even question it.”