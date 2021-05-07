Love of space, technology leads Holdrege student to U.S. Space Force

HOLDREGE — Gage Huston is shooting for the stars. Or maybe even Mars.

The Holdrege High School senior always has had a love for space and technology. He will continue to pursue that passion as he begins his career with the United States Space Force.

According to the U.S. Space Force website, the USSF is the newest branch of the Armed Forces, established Dec. 20, 2019. It was established within the Department of the Air Force, and its mission is to protect U.S. and allied interests in space and to provide space capabilities to the joint forces.

Gage knew he wanted to join the military since he was a child.

His brother was in the U.S. Marine Corps, and both of his grandfathers served in the Army. Gage did extensive research before deciding which branch was the best choice for him.

He even reached out to a recruiter in 2019, but he was told he was too young to start the process. He was able to join the Delayed Entry Program in 2020.