Love for eggs turns into online breakfast sandwich business for Kearney teen

Operating through DoorDash comes with its own adjustments.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We might make 5 cents of every dollar that we bring in,” Travis said. “When you take 30% off that (to pay DoorDash), that’s a huge hit to us so, we are having to increase our price on DoorDash to adjust to the fees that DoorDash does put on us.”

Travis and Sara prepped the Crafty Dog kitchen in the mornings before The Broken Egg. Now, their son works one or two days a week from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., making sandwiches for the DoorDash drivers to deliver. When Keenan isn’t working, his parents run The Broken Egg alongside The Crafty Dog Sports Bar.

With parents who have been in the food business for 20 years, Keenan is compensated with an allowance and tips on how to be a successful entrepreneur.

“We share with him kind of every other week what we’re doing in sales and what we spent on products and do other those things with him, so he gets a better understanding of how the business is running,” Travis said.

Customers can browse through the menu by downloading the DoorDash app or visiting the DoorDash website. The main menu features drinks, sides and eight sandwich options, including The Smokey Robinbun, The Tank Williams and The Black Angus Young Burger.