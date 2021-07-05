 Skip to main content
Love for eggs turns into online breakfast sandwich business for Kearney teen
Love for eggs turns into online breakfast sandwich business for Kearney teen

Keenan Evans is the 11 year old behind The Broken Egg, an egg sandwich business in Kearney. He operates out of his parents’ kitchen in The Crafty Dog Sports Bar.

 Grace McDonald, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — When The Broken Egg customers order via DoorDash, they can expect a hearty egg breakfast sandwich delivered to their doorstep.

What they might not expect is the 11-year-old behind the highly ranked DoorDash business, Keenan Evans.

The egg sandwich delivery business started with a nudge from Keenan’s parents, the owners of The Crafty Dog Sports Bar.

The Broken Egg operates as a “ghost kitchen,” meaning it cannot be visited in a brick-and-mortar building. Instead, customers can order using DoorDash and their breakfast sandwich can be delivered right to their doorstep.

“We kind of wanted to start teaching Keenan about money and about business itself, not necessarily the restaurant business, but it just kind of evolved to be that,” said Travis Evans, Keenan’s father. “And when we were going through the process, he wanted to do a restaurant because, of course, that’s kind of what he knows. That’s what we know, so he came up with the concept.”

Eggs.

“As a kid, I used to eat eggs a lot, and so that’s kind of where it all started,” Keenan said. “I was looking around for names online and I couldn’t find any that I really liked, so off the top of my head, I said, ‘The Broken Egg,’ and that’s the name we kind of stuck with.”

The Evans got cracking last September by using The Crafty Dog’s kitchen as a “ghost kitchen.” A “ghost kitchen” is a place where food is prepared for delivery only, not for sit-down or pick-up. This concept became more common as a result of the pandemic.

Operating through DoorDash comes with its own adjustments.

Sara and Travis Evans, owners of The Crafty Dog, wanted their son to learn valuable life skills, so they encouraged Keenan to start a business. This led to the creation of The Broken Egg.

“We might make 5 cents of every dollar that we bring in,” Travis said. “When you take 30% off that (to pay DoorDash), that’s a huge hit to us so, we are having to increase our price on DoorDash to adjust to the fees that DoorDash does put on us.”

Travis and Sara prepped the Crafty Dog kitchen in the mornings before The Broken Egg. Now, their son works one or two days a week from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., making sandwiches for the DoorDash drivers to deliver. When Keenan isn’t working, his parents run The Broken Egg alongside The Crafty Dog Sports Bar.

With parents who have been in the food business for 20 years, Keenan is compensated with an allowance and tips on how to be a successful entrepreneur.

“We share with him kind of every other week what we’re doing in sales and what we spent on products and do other those things with him, so he gets a better understanding of how the business is running,” Travis said.

Ever since Keenan was young, he enjoyed putting eggs on everything. Now, The Broken Egg is fueled by his love for eggs.

Customers can browse through the menu by downloading the DoorDash app or visiting the DoorDash website. The main menu features drinks, sides and eight sandwich options, including The Smokey Robinbun, The Tank Williams and The Black Angus Young Burger.

Keenan said the No. 3, The Eddie Cheddar, is a popular menu item. It’s an egg sandwich with country sausage, smoked bacon, a roasted tomato, hash browns, cheddar cheese and caramelized onion spread on a toasted, craft roll.

While Keenan enjoys making egg sandwiches, he doesn’t know if he wants it as a career.

“Well, I actually don’t want to work in the restaurant business when I grow up,” Keenan said. “I actually want to be a meteorologist and study weather.”

"And his parents are very proud of that," Travis laugh

