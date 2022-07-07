Loup City teacher named 2022 Lowell Milken Center Fellow

LOUP CITY — The Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes in Fort Scott, Kansas has awarded its fellowship to Trysta Asche, an 8-12 grade language arts instructor for Loup City Public Schools.

Asche arrived in Fort Scott on June 26 for a week of collaboration with LMC staff. The LMC Fellowship, an international educational nonprofit, is a merit-based award for educators of all disciplines who value the importance of teaching respect and understanding through project-based learning.

The Center selects exemplary teachers from the United States and around the world who will collaborate on projects that discover, develop and communicate the stories of Unsung Heroes in history.

Asche was honored in 2020 with a national fellowship to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. Her strong involvement with Holocaust education and National History Day competition has provided her students with valuable and life-changing experiences.

One such experience was her work in arranging an Anne Frank traveling educational exhibit for students in Loup City, who were given tours by trained high school juniors and seniors.

With degrees in language arts and instructional technology, experience as a language arts instructor and library media specialist and a vast array of certifications and leadership training experiences, Asche is able to share a wealth of knowledge with both her students and fellow educators. Her involvement as a sports coach, sponsor for many organizations and organizer of many student trips and experiences demonstrates the value she places on close relationships with her students, as she seeks to make learning come alive for them.

“We are so thrilled to have Trysta as a member of our 2022 team of Fellows. Her strong knowledge of language arts, history, research and analysis, combined with her proficiency in a wide range of technology skills make her an invaluable resource for our Fellowship,” said LMC Executive Director Norm Conard.

While in Fort Scott, LMC Fellows gain knowledge, educational resources and support in helping students cultivate a passion for learning through the creation of projects that initiate positive change. Fellows will be equipped to develop Unsung Heroes projects with their students, applying and evaluating the stories of these role models who have changed the world throughout history.