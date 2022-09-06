Loup City pharmacy joins statewide Narcan program

LOUP CITY — Narcan nasal spray kits are now available at Loup City RX Shoppe.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Division of Behavioral Health is teaming up with the Nebraska Pharmacists Association and Region 3 Behavioral Health System for a statewide project that will distribute free Narcan nasal spray kits at Loup City RX Shoppe in Loup City beginning Aug. 25.

“Our partnership with Loup City RX Shoppe, DHHS and Behavioral Health Region Systems will allow family members or friends of a person at risk of opioid overdose, or the person at risk of opioid overdose themselves, to access Narcan nasal spray at no cost, without a prescription or insurance. This program has the potential to save lives in Nebraska,” said Nebraska Pharmacists Association Project Coordinator Amy Holman.

Naloxone is a life-saving medicine that can reverse an opioid overdose. Naloxone can restore normal breathing to a person whose breathing has slowed or stopped due to opioids, including fentanyl, if given in time.

Anyone can carry naloxone, administer it to someone experiencing an overdose and potentially save a life. Naloxone will not harm someone if they are overdosing on drugs other than opioids, so it’s always best to use it if you think someone is overdosing.

Visit the Stop Overdose Nebraska website for more information on life-saving Narcan and to find treatment facilities throughout Nebraska. Go to stopodne.com for more information.