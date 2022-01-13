 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Loup City man has been ordered to serve two months in jail for misdemeanor child abuse in 2019
Loup City man has been ordered to serve two months in jail for misdemeanor child abuse in 2019

LOUP CITY — An elderly Loup City man has been ordered to serve two months in jail for misdemeanor child abuse in 2019 in Sherman County.

Lloyd Criffield, 75, was placed on two years probation Friday in Sherman County District Court for a July 4, 2019, incident that involved a 10-year-old and a 14-year-old in Sherman County.

Court records say Criffield permitted a minor child to be placed in a situation to be sexually abused. Court records detailing the case are sealed, although records indicate the incident happened on Criffield’s 75th birthday.

Judge Karin Noakes gave him eight days credit for time already served in jail and ordered him to register with the Nebraska State Patrol as a registered sex offender.

In her sentencing order Noakes noted the Sex Offender Registeration Act applied to Criffield’s offense because evidence of sexual contact was present in the record and contained in the factual basis and presentence report. Criffield originally was charged with two counts of felony third-degree sexual assault of a child in the incident, although those charges were later amended to the child abuse charges.

Criffield faced up to two years in prison.

