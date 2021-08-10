Loup City man faces jail time for child abuse in 2019

LOUP CITY — Felony sexual assault charges against a Loup City man have been reduced to misdemeanors.

Lloyd Criffield, 75, pleaded no contest Monday in Sherman County District Court to two counts of misdemeanor child abuse of a then-10-year-old and a 14-year-old on July 4, 2019, in Sherman County. In exchange for his pleas the charges were reduced from two counts of felony third-degree sexual assault of a child, which alleged Criffield had sexual contact with the victims.

The case was scheduled for trial Monday. Court records detailing the case are sealed.

Judge Karin Noakes accepted Criffield’s pleas and ordered the Nebraska Probation Department do a presentence investigation. Findings of that report — including background information on a defendant, family and criminal history, employment record and a substance abuse evaluation — will help Noakes issue an appropriate sentence, which is scheduled in October.

Criffield faces up to one year in jail on each count. He remains free on bond.