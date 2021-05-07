 Skip to main content
Loup City man charged with sex assault of a child, incest
LOUP CITY — A Loup City man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in Loup City.

At 1:33 p.m. Monday the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a possible sexual assault of a child. After a preliminary investigation a Loup City man was arrested and charged in Sherman County Court with first-degree sexual assault of a child and incest under the age of 18, said a SCSO news release.

The man’s name is not being released by the sheriff’s office to protect the identity of the alleged victim.

The investigation continues.

