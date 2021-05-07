Loup City man charged with sex assault of a child, incest

LOUP CITY — A Loup City man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in Loup City.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
At 1:33 p.m. Monday the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a possible sexual assault of a child. After a preliminary investigation a Loup City man was arrested and charged in Sherman County Court with first-degree sexual assault of a child and incest under the age of 18, said a SCSO news release.
The man’s name is not being released by the sheriff’s office to protect the identity of the alleged victim.
The investigation continues.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.