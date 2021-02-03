Loup City man accused of felony child abuse of infant with 'critical injuires'

LOUP CITY - A Sherman County man has been arrested on suspicion of felony child abuse after a 3-month-old child

Around 12:22 p.m. Monday the Sherman County Sheriff's Office and the Loup City Volunteer Fire Department were called to 142 N. Eighth St. in Loup City for a report of the infant with trouble breathing, a sheriff's office news release said. The baby was transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan where an evaluation determined the infant had critical injuries.

The infant was transported to Children's Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha.

Following an investigation by the SCSO Michael A. Dwyer Jr., 32, of Loup City was arrested, the release said. He is being held at the Valley County Jail in Ord.

The SCSO is being assisted by the Sherman County Attorney's Office, LCVFD, Good Sam, AirCare, the Nebraska Children's Hospital and Medical Center and the Nebraska Attorney General's Office.

The investigation continues.