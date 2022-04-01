Loup City farmer named running mate for gubernatorial candidate Theresa Thibodeau

KEARNEY — Rural radio celebrity Trent Loos of Loup City has the outstate Nebraska vibe that gubernatorial candidate Theresa Thibodeau wants to complement her metro Omaha style.

Thursday in Kearney, she named Loos as her running mate in the Republican race for governor.

Thibodeau told the Republicans gathered for the Buffalo County delegate convention that Loos, a sixth-generation Nebraska farmer, rancher and agriculture advocate, is her pick for Nebraska lieutenant governor.

Thibodeau said her decision to select a running mate with a background in agriculture demonstrates her commitment to Nebraskans in every corner of the state.

Thibodeau issued the following statement:

“I entered the governor’s race because I believe that every Nebraskan deserves a fierce advocate in Lincoln. Since my campaign kickoff in November 2021, I have listened to thousands of Nebraskans’ stories, concerns and hopes. Their message is clear: a one-size-fits-all approach will not solve Nebraska’s problems. The things that work for Omaha do not work in Valentine or Sidney. We must create solutions that benefit every Nebraska community. I am honored to have Trent Loos as my running mate. Trent and I agree that we must bridge the rural versus urban divide for Nebraska to move forward.”

Thibodeau had been associated with the Charles Herbster campaign as his lieutenant governor pick, but she left the campaign saying she was unable to devote the time. Later she said in a broadcast interview the reason for her departure was the disorganized nature of Herbster’s campaign.

Loos said his farming and media experience will help Nebraskans unite, regardless of where they live.

“I am honored to join Theresa Thibodeau in her mission to bring power back to the citizens of Nebraska. I have spent the last 22 years bridging the gap between food producers and consumers, which alludes to the rural versus urban divide. Now I see an opportunity by partnering with someone from urban Nebraska and a sixth-generation food producer to come together and bring unity to all Nebraskans.”

Loos, of rural Loup City, grew up in farming. He and his father built a swine seedstock business, but Loos said it was time to take a stand when the misinformation of anti-agricultural activists threatened his way of life.

“Somebody needed to speak on behalf of the hard-working farmers and ranchers of America,” according to Loos.

He launched “Loos Tales” in January 2001. Today, the show airs on more than 100 stations and he claims 3 million on-air and online listeners.

Other Republicans in Nebraska’s May 10 primary are:

Michael Connely of York, Brett Lindstrom of Omaha, Donna Nicole Carpenter of Lincoln, Lela McNinch of Lincoln, Jim Pillen of Columbus, Troy Wentz of Sterling and Breland Ridenour of Elkhorn.

Other candidates are Democrats Carol Blood of Bellevue and Roy A. Harris of Linwood and Libertarian Scott Zimmerman of Spaulding.