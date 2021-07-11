Loughrin’s background benefits women’s, gender and ethnic studies program

KEARNEY – Diversity. Equality. Inclusion. Empathy.

Those are some of the words associate sociology professor Sandra Loughrin uses to describe the women’s, gender and ethnic studies program at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

As both an instructor and the program’s director, Loughrin wants students to examine the world from a different perspective, one that challenges preconceived notions and creates a better understanding of society as a whole.

“Students are ready,” she said. “They want to have these conversations. It’s just amazing how much they really want to understand the human experience from all perspectives.”

Loughrin, who was appointed to the director position in March, is the first female minority to lead the women’s, gender and ethnic studies program. It’s a distinction she doesn’t take lightly.

“When I took this position, I felt like I could be somebody who students, particularly minority students, can look at and say, ‘Well, that’s somebody who has obtained this in their life,’” Loughrin said.