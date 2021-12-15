Lorissa Anderson is volunteer of the month for Kearney/Buffalo County CASA

KEARNEY — Kearney/Buffalo County CASA has named Lorissa Anderson as Volunteer of the Month for her advocacy of abused and neglected children.

Since being sworn in as a CASA volunteer in September 2017, Anderson has advocated for 21 children in eight families. She attends court hearings and team meetings and makes home visits to be sure she has all the information she needs to ensure the children’s needs are being met and that their wishes will be heard in court.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She became a CASA volunteer because her children were grown, and “over my lifetime I’ve been so blessed in so many ways that I want to help others. I love children. I have a heart for children who find themselves in scary situations. So many children need a voice. CASA lets me help speak for a few of them.”

Jodi Richards, volunteer supervisor, described Anderson as “a blessing to work with. We thank Lorissa for her hard work and dedication.”

Training for new CASA volunteers begins in January and April.

To learn more, contact the CASA office at 308-865-5675 or email Margot at casa@mnca.net.