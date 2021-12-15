 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lorissa Anderson is volunteer of the month for Kearney/Buffalo County CASA
0 Comments
top story

Lorissa Anderson is volunteer of the month for Kearney/Buffalo County CASA

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — Kearney/Buffalo County CASA has named Lorissa Anderson as Volunteer of the Month for her advocacy of abused and neglected children.

Since being sworn in as a CASA volunteer in September 2017, Anderson has advocated for 21 children in eight families. She attends court hearings and team meetings and makes home visits to be sure she has all the information she needs to ensure the children’s needs are being met and that their wishes will be heard in court.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

She became a CASA volunteer because her children were grown, and “over my lifetime I’ve been so blessed in so many ways that I want to help others. I love children. I have a heart for children who find themselves in scary situations. So many children need a voice. CASA lets me help speak for a few of them.”

Jodi Richards, volunteer supervisor, described Anderson as “a blessing to work with. We thank Lorissa for her hard work and dedication.”

Training for new CASA volunteers begins in January and April.

To learn more, contact the CASA office at 308-865-5675 or email Margot at casa@mnca.net.

Lorissa Anderson

Lorissa Anderson 
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pilot flying at 45,000 ft. gets view of deadly Kentucky storms

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News