Lopers Wes Ferguson wins 800, three others win silver medals

EMPORIA, Kan. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney track and field teams won one gold and three silver medals at the three-day MIAA Championships that wrapped up Friday.

The Loper women finished fifth in the team race while the men were sixth.

The Loper women netted 72 points to come in ahead of, among others, No. 20 Missouri Southern (61). It was the highest finish in the MIAA for the UNK women and the point total is the highest at an MIAA meet, indoors or outdoors. The previous high of 58 points was set four years ago during the spring.

The No. 21st-ranked UNK men tallied 62.5 points.

The fifth-ranked Pitt State men defended their title with 169 points while Missouri Southern was second with 135 points. The ninth-ranked Gorilla women also won, scoring 145 points, with No. 18 Central Missouri (117.5) the runner-up.

Redshirt freshman Wes Ferguson of Fremont was UNK’s lone champion at the meet, taking the 800-meter title in 1 minute, 52.17 seconds. He led most the way before holding off a group of competitors in the final turn and then sauntered in to earn his third MIAA 800 crown.

UNK runners came close in the 1,500 with McCool Junction redshirt junior Luke Stuckey (3:48.57) and Fremont freshman Mara Hemmer (4:35.13) finishing second. Hemmer also sixth in the 800 (2:13.38).

Kearney freshman Grace Bonsall was also a silver medalist in the 10,000 (35:51.17) on Saturday night and placed fourth in the 5,000 on Sunday.

Sophomore Jaida McEwen set a UNK record in the women’s javelin of 150 feet, 6 inches while sophomore Evan Prohaska had a career-best throw of 211-9 in the men’s javelin. Both finished fourth.

Sophomore Abby Everitt added a third-place finish in the womens’ high jump (5-5 3/4) while Ainsworth junior Ben Arens used a late kick to finish third in the 5,000 (14:49.23).

Select Lopers will take part in the Concordia Twilight on Friday with the Loper Twilight lasted for Saturday.