Loper setter headed to Austria to play professional volleyball

KEARNEY — Maddie Squiers is going pro.
The University of Nebraska at Kearney setter has signed to play with a team in Klagenfurt, Austria, and is leaving today. She’s scheduled to arrive Tuesday night.
“I’m pretty nervous. I think once I get over there and get in the swing of things it will be pretty fun,” she said. “I get to go to Austria for free. I get to live for free. I get a little bit of money, so it sounds like a pretty good deal to me.”
Squiers said she heard from the team a week ago, and things happened quickly.
“They had a setter quit so they’re in need of a new setter so it worked out perfectly,” she said
The Austrian season started in September then took a break over Christmas and still has the second half of the season to play.
From what Squiers has learned through the internet and communicating with another American players on the team, the Klagenfurt team competes in Austria’s top league and the team is around .500 for the season. Other than that, she knows they speak German and the scenery is very pretty.
“I think the whole thing will be different. Hopefully they’re welcoming and I’ll fit right in,” she said.
Squiers said she has been thinking about playing beyond her college days for a couple of years, talking to agencies and exploring the process. But with the Lopers’ success in 2019 and the additional year of eligibility, she put that aside.
“After this last season I wasn’t 100% sure if I wanted to play overseas or if I just wanted to hang it up and, kind of on a whim, I emailed this one company just as a last resort,” she said. “They replied pretty much right away and it all happened extremely quick.”
Squiers has been a familiar face on Kearney volleyball courts since she could walk. The daughter of UNK volleyball coach Rick Squiers, Maddie helped Kearney Catholic win three straight Class C-1 state volleyball championships as well as the 2016 Class C-1 state basketball title.
After high school, Maddie played two years at Bellevue University, leading the Bruins to 62 wins and two NAIA national tournament appearances. She was twice named a second-team All-American before transferring to UNK.
Reunited with her All-American sister, Anna, and with her father as her coach, she earned NCAA second-team All-American honors while leading UNK to a 38-1 record and the national tournament runner-up in 2019. She repeated as a second-team All-American this past fall.
Also an Academic All-American, Maddie graduated with a degree in communication disorders and is working on a master’s degree in sports administration.
Her plan was to become a speech pathologist, but in the last year she has been coaching a club team and that, with the experience of being an older player on the Loper team, she has started to focus on coaching. She hopes to be a graduate assistant for the Lopers this fall after getting additional playing experience in Austria, where the schedule will end in early May.
“I definitely was not ready to be done. One thing my family kept telling me was my body can handle it. I, knock on wood, haven’t had any injuries in my whole career so I want to keep playing as long as my body allows me.”