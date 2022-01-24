Loper setter headed to Austria to play professional volleyball

KEARNEY — Maddie Squiers is going pro.

The University of Nebraska at Kearney setter has signed to play with a team in Klagenfurt, Austria, and is leaving today. She’s scheduled to arrive Tuesday night.

“I’m pretty nervous. I think once I get over there and get in the swing of things it will be pretty fun,” she said. “I get to go to Austria for free. I get to live for free. I get a little bit of money, so it sounds like a pretty good deal to me.”

Squiers said she heard from the team a week ago, and things happened quickly.

“They had a setter quit so they’re in need of a new setter so it worked out perfectly,” she said

The Austrian season started in September then took a break over Christmas and still has the second half of the season to play.

From what Squiers has learned through the internet and communicating with another American players on the team, the Klagenfurt team competes in Austria’s top league and the team is around .500 for the season. Other than that, she knows they speak German and the scenery is very pretty.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}