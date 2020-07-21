FUNK — A Loomis man died after a one-vehicle rollover accident last week in rural Phelps County.
According to the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office, Brandon Farmer, 32, of Loomis was westbound on U.S. Highway 6 and 34 driving a 2006 Buick Terraza when the vehicle began to drive onto the shoulder. The driver overcorrected the vehicle back onto the roadway but then entered the eastbound lane. He overcorrected again, lost control of the vehicle and traveled into the north ditch.
The car hit a mailbox, entered a field and vaulted a field drive and struck a short fence. The vehicle hit the ground and began to roll three times before coming to rest on its wheels.
The only passenger in the Buick, Aaron Farmer, 64, was ejected from the vehicle. Neither of the men were wearing seat belts, according to the law enforcement report. Brandon Farmer was transported to Phelps Memorial Health Center by the Holdrege Emergency Unit and later transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney. He was treated and released.
Aaron Farmer was transported from the scene by AirCare to CHI Health Good Samaritan. He later died.
The Holdrege Police Department assisted with traffic control. The Nebraska State Patrol also assisted with traffic control and with the investigation of the accident.