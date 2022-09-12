Looking for a job? Kearney Regional has job fair Wednesday

KEARNEY — Kearney Regional Medical Center will hold a job fair 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the adjoining Platte Valley Medical Center at 804 22nd Ave.

Free hot dogs will be served, and prizes will be awarded.

Sara Fecht, the hospital’s senior recruiter, said the hospital has about 60 vacant positions right now in nursing, nutrition, pharmacy, support services and more, including several leadership roles.

She said that number is not unusual because employees routinely come and go, but the hospital is eager to fill those positions.

“We have a really good group of people,” she said, speaking of the roughly 850 KRMC employees. “But we want to fill some positions that we weren’t able to fill earlier, whether due to COVID or low unemployment or other factors.”

Open positions include:

*NURSING: Positions are open for registered nurses, both full-time and part-time, and PRN nurses who fill in where and when needed. These include medical-surgical nurses, those in step-down units and those in the adjoining Platte Valley Medical Center, which needs both registered nurses and licensed practical nurses.

“We’re also looking for people who love numbers who can handle case management, including placing patients, if needed, after their hospital stays and assisting with insurance,” Fecht said.

*NUTRITION: KRMC is looking for nutrition staffers who work with hospital dieticians to keep patients on diets ordered by their doctors. They also meet with patients and develop relationships with them.

*DIRECTOR OF PROCEDURAL SERVICES: Fecht said the hospital is seeking “a person considered a leader” to be its director of procedural services. This person oversees surgical and outpatient services and endoscopy, among other responsibilities.

Jobs are also available in housekeeping, catering, the gift shop and the IT help desk. KRMC seeks a certified nuclear medicine technologist and a certified surgical technologist.

Openings also exist for both registered nurses and licensed practical nurses at the Platte Valley Medical Clinic.

Fecht said the hospital nursing staff suffered some attrition after the demands of COVID-19. Other nurses left to become higher-paid traveling nurses during the pandemic.

“We had a few who left because they wanted to help where COVID was really hitting hard,” she said. Others took early retirement.

“But the nice part is that we’ve seen the flip side of that. We hired some traveling nurses who decided to come back home,” she said.

Fecht, who has been in HR for five years, encourages those who come to the job fair to bring their resumes.

“Some people might come but be unsure of what they’re interested in or what they might do. I can look at a resume and see where certain experiences might fit in with this or that role,” she said. “We want to be able to help people and fit them in where we might have an opening.”

For more information, call Fecht at 308-455-3916.