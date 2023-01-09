Looking for a job in health care? Visit Good Sam's hiring fair Thursday

KEARNEY – CHI Health Good Samaritan is hosting a walk-in hiring fair 1-5:30 p.m. Thursday in the hospital’s lobby.
Anyone seeking part- or full-time employment is encouraged to attend. Current openings include certified nursing assistants, housekeeping and food and nutrition staff, among others.
Sign-on bonuses up to $1,500 are available for various positions.
At the event, Good Samaritan staff will answer questions and provide information regarding job duties, benefits and incentives, including paid vacation, retirement savings, vision, medical and dental insurance, sign-on bonuses and tuition reimbursement.
On-the-spot interviews will take place for positions in housekeeping, food and nutrition and for CNAs. Participants may bring a resume and any license and/or certification information of interest, but it is not required.
The walk-in event is accessible from the hospital’s emergency entrance, door 6, accessible from the parking lot on A Avenue.
For more information on open positions, job applications, benefits and incentives, visit www.chihealth.com/careers.
