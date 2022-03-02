Longtime Kearney business owner dies in runaway bulldozer accident

KEARNEY - Kearney business owner Ron Blessing has been identified as the victim of a runaway bulldozer accident at Blue Print Engines Wednesday morning in Kearney.

At 10:33 a.m. Kearney police were called to Blueprint Engines at 2915 Marshall Ave., on the east edge of Kearney for an injury accident.

Preliminary information indicates Ron Blessing, owner of Blessing Construction of Kearney was accidentally run over by a bulldozer, a Kearney Police Department news release said. Following the accident, the bulldozer continued, unattended, traveling south through a field, approximately one-quarter mile until it became stuck in the north ditch along Coal Chute Road west of Blue Print Engines.

Witness statements and preliminary investigation indicate Blessing had been operating the bulldozer prior to the accident, the release said.

Blessing was transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney by ambulance where he died. Family notifications have been made.

“On behalf of myself, the entire Kearney Police Department and city of Kearney, our thoughts and prayers are with the Blessing family, Blessing Construction, and all those impacted by this tragic accident,” said Kearney Police Chief Bryan D. Waugh.

This accident remains under investigation by the Kearney Police Department/Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office Fatal Accident Investigation Team.

Deputies from Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and Officers from the Kearney Police Department along with Good Sam paramedics responded to the scene.

According to their website, Blessing founded Blessing Construction in 1998 to provide concrete construction services in the Kearney, Grand Island, Lexington and surrounding areas. In addition to concrete construction, the company also provides general contracting services, mass grading, site-work, demolition, material hauling, equipment hauling, custom crushing services as well as being a supplier of suitable fill, crushed concrete and concrete rip rap.

Blessing Construction has been awarded bids for numerous projects for the city of Kearney of the years. They employ about 35 people, the website says.

Blue Print Engines builds engines for auto enthusiasts and industrial use.