Longtime Holdrege business, Hilsabeck Sporting Goods, going out of business

HOLDREGE — When Frank and Bruce Hilsabeck sold their sporting goods store to Brad Schneider in 1988, they told the new owner they would help him with the business for two months. The brothers kept their word, but they soon returned to Hilsabeck Sporting Goods Co. in downtown Holdrege.

“A month later, they both came and asked if they could come back to work for $5 an hour,” said Schneider

For the next 10 years, the Hilsabecks worked part-time at the store. For Schneider, it was the highlight of his 34 years owning and operating the business.

“It was so fun to have them around. They were like grandpas to me,” he said.

Now it’s Schneider’s turn to retire from the business that has a long history in Holdrege. Before the Hilsabeck brothers purchased it in 1947, it was known as Dickerson Sporting Goods Store.

Schneider, a Funk native, had a background in construction. He tried to work on the family farm, but severe allergies had him seeking a different career. Schneider played sports in high school, and he enjoyed golfing and hunting. When he learned the Hilsabecks were considering retirement, he seized the opportunity.

“I said, ‘You know, that’s one of the things that if I was going to do, I’d go try it,” he said.

When he first purchased Hilsabeck Sporting Goods, he sold guns, hunting gear, fishing supplies and other outdoor items. As customers’ needs and wants changed, so did what Schneider provided in the store.

“We lost our shoe stores, and so I went over into more shoes and clothes a few years later and got out of the guns,” he explained. “We did locksmithing. ... We made keys. We worked on fishing reels. We had gun-smithing, and then a lot of that changed over to more clothing, shoes.”

Thinking of his decades operating the store, Schneider hearkens back to a time when downtown Holdrege was bustling with shoppers on a Saturday, and kids would be playing pickup games of baseball or football around town. Bicycles would be piled outside his door from kids looking for the latest baseball cards at Hilsabeck.

“We all say the good old days. You miss those things, and that makes it hard to go,” Schneider said.

Loyal customers and his employees are what made the store successful for so many years. He has had customers who remember visiting the store with their grandfathers or fathers, and now they bring their own children into Hilsabeck’s.

“We want to just say thank you to Holdrege and the surrounding area, the customers for all their support over the years. It’s been incredible,” Schneider said.

Schneider decided to retire from the business as the struggle to receive inventory following the pandemic has continued. With supply chain issues, Schneider has only been able to get about 60% of what he wants for the store.

He plans to sell the two buildings housing Hilsabeck’s, and he hopes someone else will be able to open a sporting good store once supply chain issues are resolved.

The going-out-of-business sale at Hilsabecks began June 17 with everything on sale except bicycle parts. The store is still receiving pre-ordered inventory, and the sales will continue until mid-August. Bicycle repairs will be the last thing the store will close out of so kids’ bikes will be ready before going back to school, Schneider said.

Although he will be retiring from the sporting good store, Schneider has other business opportunities he plans to pursue. He also hopes to golf and travel more with his wife, Beth.

When he first bought Hilsabeck Sports Goods, Frank and Bruce told Schneider he would need to change the name after a few years. When the time came, they told him to keep the Hilsabeck name. That’s exactly what he did.

“The family now has reached out and told me how honored they were that we kept the name through all the years. It’s neat,” he said.