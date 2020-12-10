Longtime Grand Central Apple Market manager Ed Mach retiring

KEARNEY — After almost 50 years in the grocery business, Ed Mach is retiring as manager at Grand Central Apple Market.
Some people might figure it was the stress of COVID-19 that drove Mach to retire, but he said the challenges of keeping shelves stocked in the year of supply disruptions re-energized him. “I’m not retiring because of COVID. It kind of gave me new life. It became a challenge again procuring product. I had to figure out how much each department could order so we could stay within the limits put on by our supplier,” said the 67-year-old.
Hard work has followed Mach through his time as a grocer. The business can be as unpredictable as the weather — as the empty shelves of 2020 have demonstrated.
Mach grew up in Burwell, and was 16 in 1969 when he landed his first job at McMullen’s IGA. Fire had destroyed the store two years earlier, when it was relocated to a vacant auto dealership.
By 1971 Mach had graduated from high school and was off to broadcaster school in Kansas City, Missouri, to train as a sports announcer.
Mach is a serious sports fan. He coached youth baseball for 18 years and still pencils in must-see high school sports events on his calendar. However, his time in Kansas City convinced him a life behind the microphone isn’t what he wanted.
The grocery business was in his veins.
He enrolled in the Grand Island School of Business and later, in 1973, he leaped at the opportunity when Kearney’s longtime IGA owner Gene Simpkins offered him a job as produce manager, and tossed in the dairy and frozen foods departments.
At the time, Grand Central IGA was in the buildings on Second Avenue now occupied by Daylight Donuts and Computer Hardware.
Mach was excited when, in 1984, IGA moved to its current location at 7 W. 25th St.
Support Local Journalism
“Wow, we had so much space, yet when it was all said and done we needed even more space,” Mach said about the challenge to stock all the products customers wanted.
Mach said he’s uncertain how he’ll spend his retirement.
He and his wife, Paula, have grandchildren attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The Machs’ daughter, Sara, is a mortgage department manager at Union Bank and is married to Aaron Hernandez, the owner of a concrete business in Lincoln.
COVID safety concerns are putting many activities on hold, so until the virus is gone, Mach will use the time to sort out his priorities. “I might get a part-time job, 15-20 hours a week, to stay busy.”
Dwayne Brown, a former store manager at U-Save — now Family Fresh Market at 3920 Second Ave. — is replacing Mach as manager of Grand Central Apple Market.
Mach said produce remains his favorite department “because you’re dealing with fresh product.” He said some of the artistry is gone from the produce department because some suppliers are prepackaging their fruits and vegetables. That’s just one of the product trends he’s witnessed. Mach said he was excited when bottled water hit the shelves.
“In the mid-’90s when the bottled water thing hit the market, I thought, ‘Wow! This is going to be something big,’ and it was. I got behind bottled water right away,” he said.
He said customers may not realize it, but the grocery business is hard, physical work, stooping to grab products and then stretching to place them on upper shelves. A hazard of the business is being around food for the entire day, he said. “There’s always foods you can try. You want to tell the customer what they’re like. You may not have noticed, but a lot of us in the grocery business are kind of plump.”
Frequently during this year’s supply disruptions Mach explained to customers why their products weren’t available. Just as COVID has affected the availability of products, so too do unpredictable weather patterns. Crop failures are hard to anticipate and it takes time for supplies to level out again, he said.
Mach said his mother always greeted people by name. It was a trait he carried into his career, and he hopes that’s how he’s remembered.
“I’m a people person. I know a lot of my customers by name, and I like the people I work with. What I’ll miss is the customers and all the people I work with,” he said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.