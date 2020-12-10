Longtime Grand Central Apple Market manager Ed Mach retiring

Mach said produce remains his favorite department “because you’re dealing with fresh product.” He said some of the artistry is gone from the produce department because some suppliers are prepackaging their fruits and vegetables. That’s just one of the product trends he’s witnessed. Mach said he was excited when bottled water hit the shelves.

“In the mid-’90s when the bottled water thing hit the market, I thought, ‘Wow! This is going to be something big,’ and it was. I got behind bottled water right away,” he said.

He said customers may not realize it, but the grocery business is hard, physical work, stooping to grab products and then stretching to place them on upper shelves. A hazard of the business is being around food for the entire day, he said. “There’s always foods you can try. You want to tell the customer what they’re like. You may not have noticed, but a lot of us in the grocery business are kind of plump.”

Frequently during this year’s supply disruptions Mach explained to customers why their products weren’t available. Just as COVID has affected the availability of products, so too do unpredictable weather patterns. Crop failures are hard to anticipate and it takes time for supplies to level out again, he said.