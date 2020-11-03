Longfellow bid for council comes up short; incumbents reelected

KEARNEY — Jaden Longfellow’s bid for one of the three seats on the Kearney City Council fell short, but the University of Nebraska at Kearney political science student grabbed the attention of the three incumbents he challenged in the race.
“My kudos to Jaden because someone filing against us keeps us on our toes. Knowing someone is on the ballot makes me work even harder,” said Jonathan Nikkila, who was elected to his third four-year term on Tuesday.
Unofficial results of the City Council election, as of midnight, showed Mayor Stan Clouse with more than 9,600 votes, Nikkila topping 8,500, and Bruce Lear with more than 7,400 votes. Longfellow netted more than 5,100 votes
Clouse and Lear echoed Nikkila in their comments about Longfellow’s effect on the City Council election.
Lear said Longfellow pointed out issues that may not be receiving the attention some Kearney residents want them to receive. “The number one thing I take from this election is there are priorities to different cross sections of the community we’re not addressing well,” Lear said.
Among issues that Longfellow, 20, raised were public transportation, affordable housing, renters rights, and increasing the minimum wage to $15 per hour.
Longfellow said he viewed his candidacy as an opportunity to make a real difference in the community and “fix some of the problems that have been ignored during the past several years. I hope we ran a very good campaign and put some issues on the table that might not have been there otherwise.”
Clouse said he regards his re-election as a show of support for the city’s growth and progressiveness and the direction the current City Council is taking it.
“I appreciate the vote of confidence from our community,” Clouse said. “We will continue to listen to our constituents and keep a positive approach to growth and problem solving that our community is known for.”
Lear said Kearney’s elected officials are working well together and support each other. “Everybody carries their weight and makes their contributions. We always work together for the same goals.”
Nikkila said it strengthens the community when people like Longfellow step forward to share their ideas and observations. “I encourage people to keep talking to us. There are problems. Keep bringing things up to us.”
Clouse and Lear both have served four terms on the council for a total of 16 years each. Nikkila has two terms’ experience. Other council members are Randy Buschkoetter and Tami James Moore.
