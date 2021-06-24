'Longest Day + 4' to educate about Alzheimer's, provide entertainment

KEARNEY — Susan Bigg wants to address an uncomfortable topic, all in hopes of shedding a little light on it.

“There are hundreds of different types of dementia,” said Bigg, volunteer, advocate and ambassador for the Alzheimer’s Association of Nebraska. “Especially in the Midwest, people are very reluctant to talk about dementia. People are reluctant to talk about Alzheimer’s, too, and how they can get help and support.”

As a way to provide a starting point — and provide some entertainment — Bigg has organized “The Longest Day + 4,” an Alzheimer’s awareness and fundraising event that will provide funds for the prevention and education of a disease with no cure and no survivors.

In a press release, Bigg wrote: “Alzheimer’s is the only leading cause of death in the U.S. without a way to prevent, cure or even slow its progression; however, a new medication was just approved by FDA recently with hope to slow the progress. It is not a cure. It is only through adequate funding and a strong implementation of the National Plan to Address Alzheimer’s Disease that we will meet its goal of preventing and effectively treating Alzheimer’s by 2025.”