'Longest Day + 4' to educate about Alzheimer's, provide entertainment

KEARNEY — Susan Bigg wants to address an uncomfortable topic, all in hopes of shedding a little light on it.
“There are hundreds of different types of dementia,” said Bigg, volunteer, advocate and ambassador for the Alzheimer’s Association of Nebraska. “Especially in the Midwest, people are very reluctant to talk about dementia. People are reluctant to talk about Alzheimer’s, too, and how they can get help and support.”
As a way to provide a starting point — and provide some entertainment — Bigg has organized “The Longest Day + 4,” an Alzheimer’s awareness and fundraising event that will provide funds for the prevention and education of a disease with no cure and no survivors.
In a press release, Bigg wrote: “Alzheimer’s is the only leading cause of death in the U.S. without a way to prevent, cure or even slow its progression; however, a new medication was just approved by FDA recently with hope to slow the progress. It is not a cure. It is only through adequate funding and a strong implementation of the National Plan to Address Alzheimer’s Disease that we will meet its goal of preventing and effectively treating Alzheimer’s by 2025.”
“The Longest Day + 4,” 6-8:30 p.m. Friday at Harmon Park, will feature a performance by the OK Sisters and a short talk about Alzheimer’s disease. The event also will feature food and beverages. All donations at the event will be accepted for the Alzheimer’s Association.
Anyone interested in helping more can sign up for the Annual Kearney Alzheimer’s Walk on Sept. 19.
“Part of the money raised in our area will go to education and to help fund support groups for people with loved ones with Alzheimer’s or other dementia,” Bigg said.
When it comes to dealing with memory issues, Bigg understands that talking helps with understanding.
“Having a conversation helps break down the fear of talking about Alzheimer’s in a positive way,” she said. “It’s a very stressful disease to cope with — and for those people suffering from Alzheimer’s for dementia, it’s ever changing.”
Bigg always encourages a proper diagnosis.
“Dementia can come from many different causes,” she said. “It’s quite easy to identify Alzheimer’s compared to other dementia problems. There are some dementia problems that can be taken care of medically, simply because it’s caused by blockage of blood to the brain and things like that. We want people to be aware and not be afraid to talk about it.”
More than 6 million Americans currently live with Alzheimer’s, including 5,000 in Nebraska. Bigg’s husband, Stan Bigg, died from Alzheimer’s in October 2019. Across the nation, at least 11 million Americans care for someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia. In Nebraska, 82,000 people assist some with memory issues on a daily basis.
Bigg sees changes in how society deals with Alzheimer’s.
“I see it getting better than it used to be,” she said. “I think it’s because many famous people, who we tend to idolize, talk about Alzheimer’s and if they can talk about it, it’s OK for us to talk about it, too. There have been some well-known people who have come out and advocated and talked about their own disease. That does help break down those walls.”
The title of the event, “The Longest Day + 4,” refers to the solstice, plus four days.
“I named it that because the longest day of the year is actually on the 21st of June but we had to go on when the OK Sisters were available,” Bigg said. “And Friday night is a good night of the week for people to come out and enjoy a concert.”