‘Long-haul’ Kearney COVID patient Heather Beans, can’t get well

KEARNEY — As COVID-19 vaccines are administered, masks are removed and spring sports draw crowds again, Heather Beans is disheartened.
She tested positive for COVID-19 right after Christmas, but today, on the first day of spring, she’s still suffering from unexplained medical problems that began with COVID. That makes her a “long-haul” COVID-19 patient.
She’s discouraged. She’s impatient. She’s hurting. Next month, she will spend a week at National Jewish Health in Denver, a research facility that, among other things, treats COVID-19 patients from all over the world who have stubborn symptoms.
“I never thought I’d end up like this,” Beans, 44, said. “People need to be aware it can happen to anybody.”
A Christmas ‘gift’
Beans thought she simply had sinus congestion when she began feeling sick on Christmas Eve, but symptoms lingered, and she grew suspicious when she lost her sense of smell Dec. 27. Her daughter, 18, a student at UNK, had tested positive for COVID.
Beans, a pharmacy technician at Medicap Pharmacy, tested negative, but when she wasn’t any better five days later, she went back for a second test. This time she tested positive. She stayed home for 14 days. She had just six hours left in quarantine when Kenny, who works for the Union Pacific, tested positive.
“We were in quarantine from the end of December to the second week of January,” she said.
She finally returned to work, but she could barely function. She didn’t have a fever, but she had sinus trouble, body aches and extreme fatigue. Neither she nor Kenny could sleep.
“I wasn’t that sick when I had COVID, but suddenly afterward — I said, ‘Holy cow, now what’s happening?’”
Strange symptoms
One week later, her heart rate started to climb. Still extremely fatigued, with her legs cramping, Beans went to the emergency room. She feared she had a blood clot. Tests were negative, although “we don’t know whether the clot was so small that my body just took care of it,” she said. Just in case, she was prescribed blood thinners.
Ever since, “you name it, and it’s been happening,” she said. She has generalized fatigue. Her anxiety has been “going through the roof.” She can’t taste or smell. Her husband has not regained his sense of smell, either.
“I guess all this is common with post-COVID patients, but we have no idea why. What’s going on with my body is just unknown,” Beans said.
Along with frequent visits to her family doctor, Dr. Randall Goldfish at Platte Valley Medical Center, she has seen a rheumatologist and a cardiologist in Grand Island, and an electrocardiologist in Lincoln. “He has been testing many long-term COVID patients. He thinks COVID is a wicked virus,” she said.
While she believes she has had quality medical care, one doctor prescribed an antidepressant that made her sick. Rather than prescribing antidepressants, “Doctors need to hear what is going on with us and believe us and help us,” she said.
Another doctor suggested physical therapy.
Beans also has been scouring the Internet for clues. “I have a lot of time on my hands now. I am desperate to figure out what is wrong with me,” she said.
Not long ago, she drove to North Platte to see Dr. Eduardo Freitas, an infectious disease specialist she found online who has been treating so-called “long-haul” COVID patients.
“He said everybody with long-term after-effects of COVID has been improving with time. He suspects the same will happen with me. He’s a really good man, but there’s not much they can really tell us. They don’t know anything,” she said.
COVID shot
Ten days ago, Beans got her first Pfizer COVID vaccine. Three days later, her liver enzymes began rising. That had never happened before, so Goldfish ordered an abdominal ultrasound. That ultrasound revealed that she had gallstones, another first for Beans.
Her liver enzymes were declining, a good sign — “They don’t know if they were elevated due to the blood thinner or the vaccine” — but she is skeptical about getting a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
At every visit, she said, Dr. Goldfish tells her she is “looking better,” but she’s not so sure. “Do I feel better? Some days yes, some days no. I don’t take it in days anymore. I take it in weeks,” she said.
Next stop: Denver
Finally, after more online research, she called National Jewish Health, a 46-bed international renowned research facility that treats COVID-19 patients from Europe, Canada, Alaska and beyond. After a lengthy interview over the phone, the staff told her to come in. She is experiencing “normal symptoms” of long-haul COVID patients, she was told. Doctors will do tests for her entire stay April 15-22. Kenny will accompany her.
Meanwhile, she has quit her job because she is simply unable to work. She has applied for unemployment, but “they want me to do job searches, and I just can’t,” she said. “This is tough. I’ve worked since I was 13 years old. My doctor turned in a letter for me, but I don’t think they care.”
Beans is emotional. She weeps frequently. On good days, she walks the dog down the long driveway to the street. Most days, she stays inside.
“I used to run three miles every day. I’d ride my bike. I would be on the elliptical for 45 minutes a day. I used to go from sun-up to sundown in the yard, but I can hardly do anything anymore,” she said. “Will I get better? Will I still be like this in six to eight months?”
“I was concerned about COVID, so I always took the proper precautions, but once it’s brought into your house, there’s not a whole lot you can do,” she said.
Giving up pop, coffee
Beans no longer thinks in terms of improving by the day. Rather, she thinks in weeks. “I’d say I’m improving slightly each week, but it’s just hard. No way am I even 50 percent of what I used to be, if that,” she said.
She has changed her diet, given up coffee and pop and drinks plenty of water every day. “I am doing everything I can to keep my body as healthy as I can,” she said.
She held her 5-month-old granddaughter at Christmas, but after she was diagnosed with COVID, Beans worried about the baby. The baby never got COVID.
She also knows that her COVID ordeal has “changed me as a person.” She is adamant about wearing masks and gets impatient with those who say that wearing a mask infringes on their rights.
“People have lost respect for one another. It’s ‘me, me, me’ and not ‘us, us us.’ I wear a mask because I protect other people, and I expect the same thing from them. I wouldn’t wish this on anybody,” she said.
“People need to understand this. Most people get COVID and get over it. I never thought I’d end up like this. I was even guilty of saying, early on, ‘I know I’ll be OK,’ but now I don’t know what the future holds for me,” she said.
She has done research online that predict that as many as one in three COVID patients will have long-term medical issues. She quotes from a New York Times article, “Long-haul COVID is not rare. It’s a health crisis.” In that article, a 31-year-old woman says, “On bad days I can’t stand up in the shower.”
Beans understands. “I feel like I’m stuck in limbo. COVID is so much more than the flu.”