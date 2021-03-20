‘Long-haul’ Kearney COVID patient Heather Beans, can’t get well

“I was concerned about COVID, so I always took the proper precautions, but once it’s brought into your house, there’s not a whole lot you can do,” she said.

Giving up pop, coffee

Beans no longer thinks in terms of improving by the day. Rather, she thinks in weeks. “I’d say I’m improving slightly each week, but it’s just hard. No way am I even 50 percent of what I used to be, if that,” she said.

She has changed her diet, given up coffee and pop and drinks plenty of water every day. “I am doing everything I can to keep my body as healthy as I can,” she said.

She held her 5-month-old granddaughter at Christmas, but after she was diagnosed with COVID, Beans worried about the baby. The baby never got COVID.

She also knows that her COVID ordeal has “changed me as a person.” She is adamant about wearing masks and gets impatient with those who say that wearing a mask infringes on their rights.

“People have lost respect for one another. It’s ‘me, me, me’ and not ‘us, us us.’ I wear a mask because I protect other people, and I expect the same thing from them. I wouldn’t wish this on anybody,” she said.