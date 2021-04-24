Long, hard road for high-risk people during COVID-19 pandemic

KEARNEY — In March 2020, as COVID-19 crept closer, people with high-risk medical conditions were alarmed. For them, with compromised immune systems, contracting COVID could be a death sentence.

On March 21, 2020, the Kearney Hub wrote about five high-risk people. They included Jolene Berke and her husband Neil, who had just been diagnosed with lymphoma, and Bob Baltzell, who was suffering from a mysterious urinary tract infection.

This week, we talk with them again. They’ve all survived, but each faced challenges.

Also facing an uphill struggle was Siena Bonk, 12, who was diagnosed with Type I diabetes in 2016 and for whom COVID-19 could have been extremely critical. Her story is here, too.

A year ago, Jolene Berke said: “I wish I could make people think beyond themselves. They are not necessarily staying home to protect themselves. They’re doing it to save the lives of others, people like Neil.”

One year later, she reminds people that caution and kindness still are needed even as vaccinations reduce the risk of COVID-19. Many, many people have disabilities that are invisible.

Christine Bonk, Siena’s mother, echoed that statement this week: “A lot of people can’t see physical or mental disabilities because they don’t show visible symptoms.”