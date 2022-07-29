 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
featured top story

Lock it or lose it: Kearney police warn of thefts from vehicles, garages

METRO

KEARNEY — The public is being asked to be proactive in protecting themselves from would-be thieves.

Since July 1 Kearney Police Department officers have responded to 24 reports of thefts from vehicles and garages throughout the city. In the last two weeks they've responded to 10 theft reports in the area of the University of Nebraska at Kearney at 24th Street and Ninth Avenue, said Derek Luke, a KPD lieutenant.

Most of the thefts are happening in the evening and late at night. 

Police say the best way for people to protect themselves is to use common sense and keep their vehicle windows rolled up, take out the keys, lock the vehicle, and lock all garage doors and doors to their homes.

Anyone with information about the burglaries and thefts or suspicious activity is asked to contact KPD at 237-2104, the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office at 236-8555 or Crimestoppers at 237-3424.

