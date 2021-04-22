Local officials: Floyd case reminds law enforcement of accountability​

KEARNEY — The George Floyd case in Minnesota reinforces law enforcement’s need for strict hiring practices, training, policies, accountability and leadership, according to Kearney law officials.

“It reminds us that we are accountable to the people that we serve and that good leadership is an important trait in this line of work,” said Neil Miller, Buffalo County sheriff.

Floyd’s case also emphasizes the importance of community/police engagement and communication among all community members, as well as community engagement and participation.

“I, along with the Kearney Police Department, hold the responsibility of professional policing very high and understand the great responsibility we have to serve all members of our community,” added Bryan Waugh, KPD chief.

The actions and inaction in the Floyd case aren’t indicative of work being done by the majority of officers across the country, and in Kearney/Buffalo County, Waugh said. This case has brought about great scrutiny and public outcry for change, which he and Miller support.