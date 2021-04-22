Local officials: Floyd case reminds law enforcement of accountability​

KEARNEY — The George Floyd case in Minnesota reinforces law enforcement’s need for strict hiring practices, training, policies, accountability and leadership, according to Kearney law officials.
“It reminds us that we are accountable to the people that we serve and that good leadership is an important trait in this line of work,” said Neil Miller, Buffalo County sheriff.
Floyd’s case also emphasizes the importance of community/police engagement and communication among all community members, as well as community engagement and participation.
“I, along with the Kearney Police Department, hold the responsibility of professional policing very high and understand the great responsibility we have to serve all members of our community,” added Bryan Waugh, KPD chief.
The actions and inaction in the Floyd case aren’t indicative of work being done by the majority of officers across the country, and in Kearney/Buffalo County, Waugh said. This case has brought about great scrutiny and public outcry for change, which he and Miller support.
“Law enforcement is constantly evolving, not only in response to this case, but in response to community expectations, our governing bodies, community leaders, advocates, elected officials, department policies, and the importance of doing a dangerous job safely. Ultimately, my goal is to ensure the protection of this community, understanding that our police officers may face dangerous encounters which may require a response to resistance.
“This response will be delivered in a manner that incorporates care, dignity, respect and restraint so as to avoid injury to the subject and the police officer,” Waugh said.
To attract more diverse applicants to their departments Miller and Waugh both have turned to social media and career fairs for not only street officers, but in the 911 communications center and at the Buffalo County Jail. However, interest in law enforcement has declined dramatically during the last decade, Waugh said, making it a challenge to hire diversity.
KPD continues to adjust their recruiting strategies in order to reach all members of our community through partnerships and community engagement.
The department recently signed the Policing Project, 30x30 pledge to increase recruitment, retention and promotion of women in policing, with a goal of increasing recruit classes to 30% female by 2030. The pledge reinforces commitment to diversifying the ranks.
“We will remain committed to diversity among our ranks with an emphasis of hiring the best and brightest to serve our community,” Waugh said.
Anyone interested in law enforcement is encouraged to log on to joinkpd.com and buffalocounty.ne.gov/sheriff.
@HubChic