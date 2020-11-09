Local mental health experts: Help seniors stay connected during COVID-19 isolation

KEARNEY — Every weekend, Stacy Werner pours herself a cup of coffee and sits down for an hour-long Zoom chat with her mother in Mississippi. It’s just one way that Werner, who works at Senior Life Solutions in Minden, helps her mother stay connected during the isolation of COVID-19.
Werner was one of three mental health experts who led a virtual chat on senior loneliness and isolation Saturday morning. They are part of the Buffalo County Community Partners HealthyMINDS 24/7, which is offering support to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Social isolation can be emotionally draining, and it is impacting people in elder care facilities, especially widowed people, and those with disabilities who have limited access due to transportation,” Krista Fritson said.
Fritson, a licensed clinical psychologist and a psychology professor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, is the clinical director of the Central Nebraska LOSS Team, which supports those whose loved ones have taken their own lives.
During COVID-19, Fritson said, many older people may be experiencing anxiety, depression and loss of energy. “They may forget to eat. They may have no appetite. They can’t sleep, or they’re sleeping all the time. They have emotional lapses,” she said.
Fritson said that while isolation keeps COVID-19 at bay, it comes with a cost.
“When we don’t have touch, we are emotionally, socially and physically isolated, and people can actually have a failure to thrive,” she said. “This can happen to older individuals, especially in strange situations.”
She suggested communicating with loves ones through windows of senior living facilities. For Halloween, she said costumed people knocked on windows “just to create smiles,” she said.
Werner urged people to “get over the hump of the fear of technology” and learn to use Facebook and Zoom.
“I am not an internet person, but I wanted to help the older population figure out to stay connected,” she said. She did just that.
Since not every senior has the internet or sufficient cellphone minutes, she put out a call for devices at her agency and ended up with seven of them. Many people were not using their old cellphones because they had upgraded to newer models.
“My husband has an iPhone 11, but his iPhone 7 works just as well, so I use that,” she said. She has taught people how to set up Zoom calls. “If people have the internet, they can get connected,” she said.
Erin Davis of the South Central Nebraska Area Agency on Aging said the stress of COVID-19 can deeply affect emotional health.
“AARP estimates that 8 million older adults struggle with isolation. Just thinking of all the people in Buffalo County who are feeling lonely and isolated, and throw in COVID-19, well, it’s tough,” she said.
She said, however, there is support out there.
She talked about the Helping Hands Initiative, where volunteers deliver groceries, pick up medications and run errands for people who cannot get out.
“Other volunteers just call people at home to see how they’re doing,” she said. The agency covers 14 counties in south-central Nebraska, but she can provide links for people who live outside the region. She usually works with people older than 60, but she can assist those of any age.
“We have a lot of services. Things are tough right now. Life is financially difficult for people. People struggle with food and housing, but we can encourage them to reach out,” she said.
Fritson reminded people: “This is a difficult time, but there is hope and help out there. Reach out, or if you know someone who needs help, let them know we are here.”
