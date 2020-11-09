Local mental health experts: Help seniors stay connected during COVID-19 isolation

“When we don’t have touch, we are emotionally, socially and physically isolated, and people can actually have a failure to thrive,” she said. “This can happen to older individuals, especially in strange situations.”

She suggested communicating with loves ones through windows of senior living facilities. For Halloween, she said costumed people knocked on windows “just to create smiles,” she said.

Werner urged people to “get over the hump of the fear of technology” and learn to use Facebook and Zoom.

“I am not an internet person, but I wanted to help the older population figure out to stay connected,” she said. She did just that.

Since not every senior has the internet or sufficient cellphone minutes, she put out a call for devices at her agency and ended up with seven of them. Many people were not using their old cellphones because they had upgraded to newer models.

“My husband has an iPhone 11, but his iPhone 7 works just as well, so I use that,” she said. She has taught people how to set up Zoom calls. “If people have the internet, they can get connected,” she said.

Erin Davis of the South Central Nebraska Area Agency on Aging said the stress of COVID-19 can deeply affect emotional health.