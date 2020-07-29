LINCOLN — Six area judges who are up for retention in November all fared well in a recent performance evaluation.
The Nebraska State Bar Association recently released its 2020 Judicial Performance Evaluation. Lawyers responding to the poll recommended 100% of the 144 judges evaluated be retained on the bench.
Area county court judges up for retention are Michael Burns who presides in Kearney, Franklin and Harlan counties, and Alfred Corey III and Arthur Wetzel, who both preside in Buffalo and Hall counties.
District court judges up for retention are Richard Birch who presides in Dawson County; Terri Harder who presides in Kearney, Phelps, Harlan and Franklin counties; and John Marsh who presides in Buffalo and Hall counties.
Judges were ranked by lawyers on a scale from 1 to 5 with 1 being very poor and 5 being excellent in 11 categories including legal analysis, impartiality, attentiveness, opinions, temperament, fairness, punctuality, efficiency and trial management.
The following is a list of the judges overall approval percentage.
- Richard Birch, 86.5% approval
- Michael Burns, 90% approval
- Alfred Corey III, 72% approval
- Terri Harder, 87%
- John Marsh, 91% approval
- Arthur Wetzel, 74.5% approval