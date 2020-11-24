Local Giving Days raise thousands for Central Nebraska communities

HOLDREGE — Two area Giving Days netted hundreds of thousands of dollars for their communities recently.
Lexington Community Foundation’s 10th annual Give Big Lexington on Nov. 12 had a record-breaking year with 3,054 donations made for a preliminary total of $602,400 for 135 causes. Matching funds and prize money of $53,100 bring the total to $655,500 that will be distributed to area causes. This year’s event was the first year to include the area foundations of Elwood, Cozad and Overton.
Phelps County Community Foundation’s ninth annual give2GROW last Thursday brought in a preliminary total of $856,771, the second highest total in give2GROW’s history. There were 2,835 donations made for 79 organizations.
“Over the nine years PCCF has held give2GROW, this is the second highest we have raised and to have two consecutive years of being over $850,000 is remarkable and speaks to the generosity of the donors,” said PCCF Executive Director Kara Faber.
Both foundations scaled back their in-person events during the Giving Days due to the coronavirus pandemic. Both foundations encouraged contactless giving, including online or mailing in the donations. PCCF also scheduled times donations could be picked up, and Phelps County banks accepted donations for give2GROW through their drive-thrus.
“In a normal year, the foot traffic into our building in the weeks leading up to give2GROW is steady, and on the actual day of give2GROW our office turns into a daylong party. Our board members help donors make their gifts, donors are coming in the door constantly, and there is just an energy to the day that is indescribable. We missed that this year and it just didn’t feel right without our board members and donors in and out of our office,” Faber said.
Faber had expected this year’s numbers to be down due to the “uncertainty of the times we were living in,” and online giving was significantly less than last year. However, the numbers began jumping up over the course of a few days.
“When I finished entering the last donations I was absolutely ecstatic to see the total exceeded my expectations, and I instantly thought about the impact these gifts will make for the participating organizations,” Faber said. “This has been a very trying year for our nonprofit partners. Without the ability to hold fundraising events, building closures, cancellation of programs, unanticipated PPE expenses, and in some cases, a higher demand for service the nonprofits have really had to stretch their finances in 2020. Between the COVID grants PCCF offered and give2GROW it is comforting to know the sustainability of the nonprofits is more secure.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.