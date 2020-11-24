Local Giving Days raise thousands for Central Nebraska communities

HOLDREGE — Two area Giving Days netted hundreds of thousands of dollars for their communities recently.

Lexington Community Foundation’s 10th annual Give Big Lexington on Nov. 12 had a record-breaking year with 3,054 donations made for a preliminary total of $602,400 for 135 causes. Matching funds and prize money of $53,100 bring the total to $655,500 that will be distributed to area causes. This year’s event was the first year to include the area foundations of Elwood, Cozad and Overton.

Phelps County Community Foundation’s ninth annual give2GROW last Thursday brought in a preliminary total of $856,771, the second highest total in give2GROW’s history. There were 2,835 donations made for 79 organizations.

“Over the nine years PCCF has held give2GROW, this is the second highest we have raised and to have two consecutive years of being over $850,000 is remarkable and speaks to the generosity of the donors,” said PCCF Executive Director Kara Faber.

Both foundations scaled back their in-person events during the Giving Days due to the coronavirus pandemic. Both foundations encouraged contactless giving, including online or mailing in the donations. PCCF also scheduled times donations could be picked up, and Phelps County banks accepted donations for give2GROW through their drive-thrus.