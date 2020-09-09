Local doctors: Get your flu shot this year

KEARNEY — A flu shot is critical this fall, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, doctors here say.
“The flu vaccine has been demonstrated to reduce doctor visits, hospitalizations and sick days from work or school,” said Dr. Michael Lawson, who practices internal medicine at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
“While we await a vaccine and improved treatment options for COVID-19, limiting the impact of influenza is essential to mitigating the effects of COVID-19,” he said. That’s especially true for the high-risk population, which includes people older than 65 and those with chronic health conditions.
“It’s suggested that the flu vaccine may help stimulate overall cellular immunity and help lessen the impact of viruses in general,” he added.
Because the vaccine takes six months to produce, this year’s shot may not quite match the circulating flu virus, “and the predominant circulating strain may differ from what had been predicted when it was produced,” Lawson said. “But in several studies, the vaccine has been shown to reduce the severity of illness in individuals who get sick even though they were vaccinated.”
Dr. Brittani Moeller, who practices family medicine at CHI Health Good Samaritan, agrees. She recommends that anyone six months and older should get a flu shot. A high-dose flu vaccine is available for people aged 65 and older.
People with underlying health conditions can become severely ill from the flu, so for them, especially, a vaccination is critical, Moeller said. This year’s vaccine will be effective against four basic virus strains.
Although shots will be available throughout the fall and winter, she recommends getting vaccinated in September or October “before the flu season, since it takes the body about two weeks to build antibodies,” she said.
Even though the vaccine may not provide 100 percent coverage against this year’s flu, “it decreases the severity of symptoms,” she said.
Lawson noted that the flu is a “significant” cause of illness, hospitalizations and death. During last year’s flu season, 56 million Americans became ill, with 74,000 hospitalizations and 62,000 flu-related deaths.
This year’s COVID-19 pandemic will complicate that. People who believe they have the flu could actually have COVID-19 because the illnesses share many symptoms, “so people who are sick need to be tested for COVID-19 so they know what they truly have,” Moeller said
Lawson added, “By decreasing the amount of circulating influenza virus in the community, vaccination for all age groups helps protect vulnerable individuals from being exposed to and becoming ill from the influenza virus.”
Shots are available now at medical offices, health care clinics and other sites throughout this area. Good Sam will have several flu shot clinics this fall, including after hours so parents can bring children. Several businesses will host flu clinics as well.
