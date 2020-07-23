KEARNEY — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Buffalo and Dawson counties. The report was made at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday.
Buffalo County reported 11 new cases for a total of 253 cases since record-keeping began March 20. Dawson County confirmed five new cases, raising its total to 892.
The five other counties in the Two Rivers Public Health Department — Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps — did not report any new cases Wednesday.
The new numbers, on top of the 34 new cases in Buffalo, Dawson, Phelps and Kearney counties since last Thursday, bring the total to 50 newly confirmed cases in the last six days.
Here's where you'll need a mask in order to shop in Kearney
Kohl's
Menards
Office Max
Panera Bread
PetSmart
Target
US Cellular
Walgreens
Walmart
Panda Express