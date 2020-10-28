Local arts, cultural groups get $25K in pandemic relief grants

LINCOLN — Cultural and entertainment venues in the Kearney area received a $25,250 share of $308,956 in relief grants to 74 Nebraska humanities organizations, according to Humanities Nebraska.

According to Tuesday’s announcement, the money is intended to assist the organizations as they continue battling the economic challenges of the coronavirus pandemic that has forced the closure of many arts venues.

Relief grants distributed in the Kearney area included:

- Kearney — Buffalo County Historical Society, $7,500; Crane River Theater Co., $5,000; Kearney Area Children’s Museum, $1,000; Merryman Performing Arts Center, $3,750.

- Broken Bow — Custer County Historical Society, $2,500.

- Cozad — Robert Henri Museum and Historical Walkway, $4,000.

- Ravenna — Historical Society of Ravenna, $1,500.

The funding was made possible by a special distribution to HN from the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, which in turn was matched by an anonymous person. In total, the local organizations requested more than $650,000 in support, according to the HN announcement.