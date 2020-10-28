 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local arts, cultural groups get $25K in pandemic relief grants

Local arts, cultural groups get $25K in pandemic relief grants

{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — Cultural and entertainment venues in the Kearney area received a $25,250 share of $308,956 in relief grants to 74 Nebraska humanities organizations, according to Humanities Nebraska.

According to Tuesday’s announcement, the money is intended to assist the organizations as they continue battling the economic challenges of the coronavirus pandemic that has forced the closure of many arts venues.

Relief grants distributed in the Kearney area included:

- Kearney — Buffalo County Historical Society, $7,500; Crane River Theater Co., $5,000; Kearney Area Children’s Museum, $1,000; Merryman Performing Arts Center, $3,750.

- Broken Bow — Custer County Historical Society, $2,500.

- Cozad — Robert Henri Museum and Historical Walkway, $4,000.

- Ravenna — Historical Society of Ravenna, $1,500.

The funding was made possible by a special distribution to HN from the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, which in turn was matched by an anonymous person. In total, the local organizations requested more than $650,000 in support, according to the HN announcement.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Possible mountain lion sighting reported in Minden
Local News

Possible mountain lion sighting reported in Minden

  • Updated

According to a press release from the Minden Police Department, the department responded to a report of a possible mountain lion sighting early Monday morning on the east edge of Minden but they did not locate or observe any animal.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News