Loader fire causes $50k damage to Andersen Wrecking building in Kearney

KEARNEY — A skid loader is to blame for a fire inside a building at Andersen’s Wrecking Wednesday night in south Kearney.

At 8:11 p.m. the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire inside a building on the property at 1912 Ave. M. When firefighters arrived they found smoke showing from the top of the building.

Firefighters entered the building and extinguished the skid loader, and ventilated the building. The origin of the fire is believed to be near the seat of the skid loader, although the exact cause of the fire is undertermined, fire reports indicate.

Firefighters estimated damage to the property and its contents at $50,000.

Two pumper trucks, three tanker trucks, one ladder truck, the rehabilitation unit and 30 firefighters responded.

The fire was investigated by the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s office and KVFD.