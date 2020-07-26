ORD — A Lower Loup Natural Resources District grant application for funds to enhance best management practices to protect South Loup River water quality will be made soon, the board was told Thursday.
LLNRD Assistant General Manager Tylr Naprstek said the $60,000 in federal Environmental Protection Agency funds must be authorized by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy. The grant requires a $40,000 LLNRD match.
He said the goal is to reduce E. coli and nutrient runoff into the NRD’s portion of the South Loup watershed in southern Custer and northern Buffalo counties by helping producers plant buffer and filter strips, make prescribed grazing improvements and implement irrigation water management practices.
“We have a very proactive stakeholder group,” Naprstek said.
He hopes some projects can start in early 2021.