LLNRD applicants have to certify newly approved irrigated acres

ORD — Applications to develop 2,000 additional irrigated acres within the Lower Loup Natural Resources District were approved Thursday by the LLNRD board.

The applicants have until July 1 to certified the new acres, even if they aren’t yet ready to irrigate in 2021, said LLNRD Assistant General Manager Tylr Naprstek.

An average of 2,500 new irrigated acres were approved annually from 2009 to 2012, he said, but drought required a halt in any increases for four years. Annual approval of additional acres resumed in 2016.

The 2021 acres are across the district, except for northern Buffalo and southern Sherman counties where there are concerns for groundwater recharge. Naprstek said additional irrigated acres are not allowed in any parts of the LLNRD with water quantity or quality issues.

Of the new applications, six are in Sherman County, but on the north side of the Middle Loup River.

On another topic Thursday related to the southern part of the LLNRD with groundwater quantity issues, the board was updated on a study of cover crops at fields in three locations: southeast of Pleasanton, on the Lower Loup and Central Platte NRD border, and north of Kearney.