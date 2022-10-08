Liz Kay to read from her collection of poetry at Kearney Public Library

KEARNEY — Liz Kay’s introduction to the concept of a witch character came when she was a preschooler.

“My father was in the military, and I lived in Germany a couple of different times,” the writer said in an interview from her home in Omaha. “The first time I lived there, I was about 3 years old. I must have been barely 4 years old when my mother took me to see ‘Hansel and Gretel’ in German. I was with my best friend, Marky. He was also 4.”

Neither child understood a word of the dialogue.

“It was terrifying, absolutely terrifying,” Kay said. “It ended with these very bratty, horrible children pushing the witch into the oven. I was devastated. I thought she was the character I was supposed to sympathize with. So I’ve spent my life trying to keep her out of the oven.”

The writer took that sense of tension and expanded it into a series of poems, “The Witch Tells The Story and Makes It True: Poems,” published in 2021 by Quarter Press. William Trowbridge, author of “Vanishing Point,” said about Kay’s work, “In this remarkable collection, Liz Kay leads us through the haunted forest of fear and desire inhabited by the witch of Hansel and Gretel. The power and music of the language make the journey all the more compelling.”

Kay wanted to keep the faithfulness of the original story of the folk tale.

“Every poem is grappling with that tension that I desperately wanted to keep her out of the oven,” she said. “But yet I knew she had to go into the oven.”

Kay will read from her work at 7 p.m. Tuesday as part of the Front Porch Reading Series presented by the Prairie Arts Brothers at the Kearney Public Library. Admission to the event is free.

In thinking about the role of witches in our culture, Kay identifies them as outsiders.

“I think that a ‘witch’ is always a woman who have been marginalized, often because she’s perceived to have some power that we don’t want her to have,” Kay said. “The witch from ‘Hansel and Gretel’ has some magic. I really did want to play into these folk tales from around the world, these beliefs about witches. But in the story, she really doesn’t have any power. She’s not Baba Yaga with her cauldron sprouting chicken legs that chases Katarena through the woods. She doesn’t have the same sort of powers. She just devours. That is her core power.”

Kay finds the witch in the ancient folk tale of Hansel and Gretel compelling.

“She’s not sympathetic,” Kay said. “She’s evil, but there’s something about her that I just find fascinating. In my collection, there are poems that take place outside of the narrative. I felt like I had to be true to anything that was about the ‘Hansel and Gretel’ story. The children really do have to arrive at her house — and all of those things have to stay true.”

Other aspects of the story are open to interpretation. Kay delved into the witch’s childhood, into the events of the character’s life that created her personality and into to the inner working of a sense of evil.

“Most often we find that evil is inherited,” Kay observed.

The author studied at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, where she received both an Academy of American Poets Prize and the Wendy Fort Foundation Prize for exemplary work in poetry. Her work has appeared in such journals as Beloit Poetry Journal, RHINO, Nimrod, The New York Quarterly and Iron Horse Literary Review. G.P. Putnam’s Son published her novel, “Monsters: A Love Story,” in 2017.

When it comes to a comparative role to witches for men, Kay understands the difference.

“Men are allowed to have power,” she said. “It’s not subversive when a man is evil in that way. It doesn’t threaten the culture. It might threaten the individual, but it doesn’t threaten the world.”

Before she started working on the poems of “The Witch Tells the Story and Makes It True,” the character of the witch revealed itself.

“There’s a poem in the collection titled ‘The Witch Introduces Herself,’” Kay said. “It just arrived for me one day. I was in the middle of working on a different project, and I was coming to the end of that project. I always go through this period of thinking, well, I’m never going to write again. I don’t have any ideas. I sort of stall on finishing my current project because that’s probably it for me.”

Kay needs the seed of the next project in order to wrap up her current project. She often feels aimless between projects.

“And one day this poem just sort of arrived,” she said. “It was pretty much fully formed. It hasn’t gone through a lot of revision. It was her voice, and she was just there. I knew that I wanted to continue to follow her.”

For Kay, poetry works well when she explores a project like “The Witch Tells the Story and Makes It True.”

“I think poetry is capable of holding material that is really dark and really uncomfortable,” she said. “But it can still allow it to be beautiful. I think if I was writing this as fiction, it would be bleaker than I would want to spend three or four years of my life on. It would force me into some places that were too dreary to hang out in.”

Poetry lets the author write about a dark character in a way that allows her to play around with the language and lets her use “pretty” language.

“In the several years I spent on this project, the witch was always with me, always in the back of my mind,” Kay said. “There’s a lot of activity that goes into writing that isn’t actually putting words down. I was reading books about witches, I was reading newspaper articles about finding a witch’s bottle at a site — all of these things — and just sort of feeding myself with the art that needed to go into this collection. Without a project that serves as a focus point, I just feel a bit unmoored.”