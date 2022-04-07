Living Last Supper planned for April 13-14 at Kearney's Holy Cross

KEARNEY — Holy Cross Lutheran Church will present a play, “Lord, is it I?” at 6 p.m. April 13 and 14 at the church at 3315 11th Ave.

The disciples, gathered around the table at the Last Supper, react after Jesus says, “One of you will betray me.” Each disciple will speak for about two or three minutes, presenting his thoughts and what he remembers about Jesus.

Thirteen men in the church will play the parts. The choir and band will provide music. Musical interludes will allow the congregation to reflect on what was just said.

The church has performed the play periodically during the last 20 years.

There is no charge. For more information, call 308-237-2944.