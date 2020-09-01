Living Faith Fellowship’s new pastor wasn't planning on being a minister, but God led the way

KEARNEY — Paul Stachura never intended to become an ordained minister. He went to seminary five years ago simply to study Scripture.
But one thing led to another, and on May 24, he became the senior pastor at Living Faith Fellowship, 3315 Ave. I.
“I wasn’t planning to be a pastor, but I always said that if God led me that way, I was not going to resist it,” he said. That’s exactly what happened.
The Scotia native came to Kearney in 2010 to study at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. He attended his first service at the church on Jan. 12, 2014. That date is not significant, but he remembers it because “I’m just good with dates,” he smiled.
He began attending to help Doug Shada, then the pastor, with the youth group, but it stirred something in him, and in less than two years, he headed off to Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary, a private non-denominational college in suburban Boston, where he specialized in original languages of the Bible.
“My faith in Christ has always been important to me. I wanted to study Scripture, but not be ordained,” he said. He chose Boston because he’d always wanted to live in New England.
Two weeks after Stachura returned to Kearney in 2017, Shada called. He’d been diagnosed with lung cancer, and he needed some help. Stachura, now holding a degree from Gordon-Conwell, joined the staff as the associate pastor.
He remembers that date, too: Sept. 7, 2017.
Prior to leaving for seminary, he had been working in customer service at Cash-Wa, and he had intended to go back.
“Two days before the interview, I learned about Doug’s cancer. I had not intended to become a pastor unless there was a need. Well, now there was,” he said. “The way it came up — hearing about Doug — I felt like God was calling me.”
He continued as associate pastor after Doug’s passing that November and worked most recently with Senior Pastor Joel Stark. When Stark left in May, Stachura was offered his position. That was just two weeks after his church reopened following its closing because of COVID-19 in mid-March.
The pandemic has put unique demands on Stachura and his congregation, but he has found blessings, too.
“I really think since we had our lockdown March 15-May 10, people have a newfound appreciation for being able to worship together. I think it made us realize a bit more how good it is to have church. There’s a better vibe,” he said.
Worshippers in the sanctuary number between 75 and 100 on an average Sunday, but tables also are set up far apart in the sunny reception hall, and the service is livestreamed into that area for people who want to socially distance.
“Right now, honestly, stability is my goal,” he said. “With Doug dying, and Joel coming, and Joel leaving and then COVID, all those ebbs and flows, basically, I’m stepping back and just letting the church be church for a while,” he said.
The church has a heavy focus on international missions with 25 percent of its budget reserved for that. It attempts to bring the Gospel to places that have fewer than 2% Christians but who are unengaged in the church, or “people who have never known Christianity, who have no church, no Bible, nothing,” he said.
The church hopes to increase mission work in Kearney, too. It had begun serving meals to low-income people, but COVID-19 has interrupted that.
Stachura and Madeleine now have a son Judah, seven months. Madeleine works at Barista’s Daily Grind.
The church will resume its Wednesday night children’s ministry Sept. 9 for the first time since mid-March. Children will eat, play games and hear a Bible story. “Masks are recommended,” Stachura said.
