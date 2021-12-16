Litchfield's Pat Moore seeks seat on the Nebraska State Board of Education

LITCHFIELD — Pat Moore of Litchfield has announced his candidacy for the Nebraska State Board of Education District 7.

Moore said in his announcement that parents are the primary educators of their children and that control of education should be on the local level as much as possible.

District 7 encompasses 44 counties in central and western Nebraska. Counties in the Kearney region that are part of District 7 are Custer, Dawson, Gosper, Phelps and Harlan.

Moore said representing the viewpoints of the sprawling district would be a daunting task but he said he is committed to defending western Nebraskans’ conservative positions on educational issues.

Robin Stevens of Gothenburg currently represents District 7. He is a 40-year education veteran who spent his final 13 years as superintendent at Schuyler Community Schools. He was elected in 2018. Stevens’ four-year term ends in 2022.

According to Wednesday’s announcement, the 2022 election is Moore’s second attempt to win a seat on the state education board. Moore lost his bid in 1994, which he described as a “contested election.”