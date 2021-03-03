Litchfield veteran cuts against the grain with sawmill venture

One of his largest projects was a walnut dining table 10 feet, 4 inches long and 44 inches wide.

“I start with a log and work my way through it and get the most out of what each has to offer. Each is cut differently,” Snow said. “I’m not a high-volume sawmill. I prefer to cut less logs and maximize the yield out of the ones I do cut.”

First, a tree must be cut down.

“The majority of the logs I acquire are trees being taken down for development purposes. They’re hanging over a power line and need to be removed or over a house and need to be removed,” he said, adding that he can cut them into firewood if they’re not valuable for a higher purpose.

Snow uses species native to Nebraska or at least grown in the region.

“I’ve cut almost everything that grows within 50 miles of here,” he said, listing black walnut, ash, oak, maple and honey locust as the most common types used for furniture. “When I can get them, I cut the elms and hackberries.”

Snow has repurposed Nebraska’s state tree, the cottonwood, a few times and was cutting boards in January as paneling for the shed walls. Otherwise, he describes cottonwood lumber as “unstable pallet material, not furniture material.”