Litchfield veteran cuts against the grain with sawmill venture

LITCHFIELD — People buy all kinds of useful and crazy things from internet sites every day. Rastus Snow likely is one of a few who ever logged on to buy a sawmill.
Fewer still would have made the decision to do so during a one-year deployment to Iraq with a Broken Bow transportation unit of the Army National Guard. He first assembled it when he came home on leave for two weeks.
“I bought the sawmill in the spring of 2007,” Snow said recently, as he sat in a shed near his house northeast of Litchfield that once was a granary. He converted the building to a woodworking shop, kiln and storage space for his Native Lumber & Sawmill business.
“I bought it from eBay from the manufacturer and put it together on my two weeks off,” he said about his original sawmill. “... I ran it the first time and then put it in the shed until I was home for good.”
That bold purchase in his early 20s evolved into a full-time business six years ago.
Snow’s career was a surprise, even to him, because it was launched just a few years after he took a wood shop class at Litchfield High School because he thought it was an easy credit course.
“I was a terrible student and, at that time, I had zero interest,” he recalled.
So why buy a sawmill?
“I’m not entirely sure,” Snow said. “I know that when we did some National Guard training in Mississippi, we’d see some logging trucks and it sparked some curiosity. I did some reading.
“It’s a little bit of a wild idea, but it sounded fun.”
Snow is self-taught. Most of his skills in operating a sawmill business and making custom wood furniture were learned through old-fashioned trial and error.
That original sawmill was designed to cut boards up to 24 inches wide and 13 feet long, but Snow added a 5-foot extension. It sits outside not far from the shed.
Approximately two years ago, he bought a new sawmill capable of cutting boards 4 feet wide and 24 feet long. It is in a corner of a building used by his dad and uncle to store large farm equipment.
“I kept the original mill, partially for sentimental reasons,” Snow said. “... I end up doing most of the work on the new machine,” which has more modern features such as an auto feed of the wood.
Starting with a tree
He sells lumber and live edge slabs — the curve of the tree is retained in the board — and he also crafts his milled wood into custom furniture. The finished projects mostly are dining room tables and benches, bar and island tops, and mantles.
One of his largest projects was a walnut dining table 10 feet, 4 inches long and 44 inches wide.
“I start with a log and work my way through it and get the most out of what each has to offer. Each is cut differently,” Snow said. “I’m not a high-volume sawmill. I prefer to cut less logs and maximize the yield out of the ones I do cut.”
First, a tree must be cut down.
“The majority of the logs I acquire are trees being taken down for development purposes. They’re hanging over a power line and need to be removed or over a house and need to be removed,” he said, adding that he can cut them into firewood if they’re not valuable for a higher purpose.
Snow uses species native to Nebraska or at least grown in the region.
“I’ve cut almost everything that grows within 50 miles of here,” he said, listing black walnut, ash, oak, maple and honey locust as the most common types used for furniture. “When I can get them, I cut the elms and hackberries.”
Snow has repurposed Nebraska’s state tree, the cottonwood, a few times and was cutting boards in January as paneling for the shed walls. Otherwise, he describes cottonwood lumber as “unstable pallet material, not furniture material.”
“Walnut is the one I use most frequently, but elm and honey locust are ones I enjoy working with because they are less known and underrated,” he added.
Snow sources most of the wood for his custom projects, but also has built furniture for people who bring in their own logs.
Customers for milled wood and slabs include homeowners, contractors, builders, woodworkers and hobbyists.
“A lot of it is for stuff (for which) they have a general idea in their minds,” Snow said. “We can look at the inventory I have and work from there.”
Having a large volume and variety of inventory is important because cut wood must be properly dried before it’s made into furniture. “It’s such a long process, starting with the rough log and cutting it. With (air) drying and drying it in the kiln, it can take a few years,” Snow said.
Pointing to a bench with a walnut top that goes with a dining room table made of wood from the same tree, he said the log arrived at the sawmill four years ago.
Building a business
The shed/old granary has a main woodworking room surrounded by small former grain bays that hold stored slabs and boards, the kiln and its wood-burning stove.
Snow bought his house-business location several years ago after having rented it initially. His dad owns adjacent farmland.
Snow said he has enjoyed his work ever since he started his Native Lumber & Sawmill business.
“But actually, coming to this is a product of stubbornness. I’d run into people who would ask if I’m still doing that ‘sawmill thing’ as if they thought I was done. So I worked that much harder to make it work,” he added.
He finds it fulfilling to see a log that easily could have been pushed into a hole or burned transformed into a useful wood slab or furniture, as if it comes back to life.
Snow likes the process of milling wood, making furniture and supplying other people with wood.
“Sometimes I don’t see what it turns into, so I like it when someone sends me a photo or even brings something back to show me,” he said.
When asked about the mat finish on the walnut bench top, Snow smiled and said, “That’s the secret sauce. It’s quite common when people see my finished product that the first thing they want to do is touch it ... It has a nice soft feel.”
Correctly cutting a log and turning the wood into furniture go hand-in-hand.
“Furniture making has taught me a lot about achieving the grain and shapes available from the log,” he explained, so he now cuts wood to fit specific shapes needed for his furniture projects.
Although he’s making repairs to an old barn next to the workshop shed so it can be the primary inventory display area, Snow said he has no plans to expand or diversify his business.
“At the moment, I’d be more inclined to perfect what I have going.”