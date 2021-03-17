'Listen to your body:' Kearney woman on rigorous treatment plan for colon cancer

KEARNEY — Jennifer Nicol calls herself a “lifer.”
Just 48 years old, she’s been battling colon cancer for five years. “Every time I take a break from treatment, the cancer starts growing again. I’ll be treated for life,” she said.
She believes her story is critical, especially because the American Cancer Society has designated March as Colon Cancer Awareness Month.
In 2016, she noticed blood in her stools. Her doctor took a CAT scan and told her “everything was OK” except for “a few spots” on her lungs, but he told her not to worry. “I felt like I was being dismissed,” she said.
One month later, as symptoms continued, she had another CAT scan. Those spots on her lungs still were there, but again, doctors were not concerned. Finally, she had an endoscopy and a colonoscopy. “They found the tumor on my colon right away,” she said.
The pathologist’s report described it as a “stage 1 or stage 2” tumor, but her surgeon shook his head. “He told me, ‘I saw that tumor. It was at least a stage 4,’” she said. An MRI revealed that the cancer had spread to her lungs and her liver.
She was not a candidate for surgery, so she started chemotherapy.
She still remembers the date: Sept. 21, 2016. That first treatment lasted six hours, but “it wasn’t that bad,” she said.
For the next six months, she had a single six-hour session every two weeks.
“After six months, I took a break. A good friend promised me that if I survived that first round, she would take me to Paris and Rome, and she did,” Nicol said.
After she returned home, she began six months of what she called “maintenance” chemo. “It wasn’t harsh, but it wasn’t fun. It was just meant to keep things at bay,” she said.
Meanwhile, she continued working as a custodian at the Health and Sports Center at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
In May 2017, one of her five sons graduated from high school.
At the end of 2017, she took a break from chemo, but when suspicious antigens suddenly increased in her blood, she had an MRI, which revealed 11 tumors on her liver. She underwent a procedure during which doctors were able to kill seven of those tumors. “I was really uncomfortable afterward,” she said.
More chemo followed.
Since then, she has established a cycle: Six months of chemotherapy, three months off, then six months back on. As of this week, she has five treatments left in her current round of chemotherapy.
When chemo leaves her fatigued, her husband Ken cleans up after dinner. Her daughter-in-law comes over to help. Nicol is also comforted by Jasper, her Chihuahua.
“Dogs can tell if something is wrong. If I stay home, he’ll lay on me all day,” she said.
Nicol has had a few bright spots during her five-year journey. Two years ago, she was invited to be the first person to ring the new “Joy” bell that was installed at the CHI Health Regional Cancer Center at Good Samaritan’s main hallway.
As Nicol had undergone chemotherapy there, she repeatedly asked when Good Sam would get a bell. Nicol had read that other cancer centers around the country had bells that patients rang after their last round of chemotherapy, or for any other reason. She urged Good Sam to get one, too.
Eventually, the family of the late Brian Thompson, a former cancer center patient, donated some of his memorial funds for the bell because the center had been “an oasis of care during his difficult journey.” Nicol was thrilled.
She and Ken (“a very good plumber”) have five sons ranging in age from 24 to 17-year-old twins. She’s still working at the Health and Sports Center.
“Some days, it can be a little tiring, but it keeps my mind off my health,” she said. “My supervisors are so good. If I’m not feeling good, they let me go home. If I have to miss a day, it’s OK.”
She wishes colon cancer got as much attention as other cancers. While many doctors don’t urge colonoscopies until age 50, the American Cancer Society recommends they begin for people at age 45 because changing diets and more sedentary lifestyles have raised the risk of colon cancer in people younger than 50.
Nicol was just 43 when her tumor was found. Colon cancer does not run in her family.
“Listen to your body,” she said. “If it’s telling you there’s something wrong, there likely is. Go get checked out.” She was asleep during her colonoscopy. “It wasn’t that bad. The prep is the worst part.”
She reminds people to be “persistent” with doctors. “I felt like I was being dismissed, but finally, they listened,” she said.