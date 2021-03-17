'Listen to your body:' Kearney woman on rigorous treatment plan for colon cancer

“Dogs can tell if something is wrong. If I stay home, he’ll lay on me all day,” she said.

Nicol has had a few bright spots during her five-year journey. Two years ago, she was invited to be the first person to ring the new “Joy” bell that was installed at the CHI Health Regional Cancer Center at Good Samaritan’s main hallway.

As Nicol had undergone chemotherapy there, she repeatedly asked when Good Sam would get a bell. Nicol had read that other cancer centers around the country had bells that patients rang after their last round of chemotherapy, or for any other reason. She urged Good Sam to get one, too.

Eventually, the family of the late Brian Thompson, a former cancer center patient, donated some of his memorial funds for the bell because the center had been “an oasis of care during his difficult journey.” Nicol was thrilled.

She and Ken (“a very good plumber”) have five sons ranging in age from 24 to 17-year-old twins. She’s still working at the Health and Sports Center.

“Some days, it can be a little tiring, but it keeps my mind off my health,” she said. “My supervisors are so good. If I’m not feeling good, they let me go home. If I have to miss a day, it’s OK.”