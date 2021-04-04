Listen to UNK Wind Ensemble — inside

Regardless of the obstacles, Bierman will direct a concert featuring the UNK Wind Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. April 8 at the Fine Arts Recital Hall. Online patrons can watch the concert at UNK.edu. Admission is free for both the live and the streaming performance.

Bierman split the band into two smaller groups.

“That way we can fit on the stage, properly distanced,” he said. “Each group will play what is called ‘flex music.’ Instead of individual parts written for each instrument, it’s more like a choral S-A-T-B arrangement.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Most of the music is divided into four parts, available for any instrument. Several pieces are arranged in eight parts, which creates more of a musical texture.

“It sounds a little different,” Bierman said. “This is what a lot of smaller schools do anyway so there’s plenty of literature out there for that. It’s a different thing but it still allows us to make music and get some work done while waiting for the pandemic to get over.”

The concert features some standard concert band pieces as well as a piece by American composer Julie Giroux.

Despite the challenges of making music during a pandemic, Bierman feels that the students have learned many lessons — including the art of flexibility.