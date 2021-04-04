Listen to UNK Wind Ensemble — inside

KEARNEY — Duane Bierman, associate professor of music at the University of Nebraska at Kearney and director of the UNK Wind Ensemble, considers the ensemble’s next concert an improvement — but with some caveats.
“We’re doing it with some control,” he said in an interview from his office at the UNK Music Department. “We’re only allowing 60 people in the audience. For our students, we’re allowing each student to give us names of guests they want in the live audience. They can invite their folks or their families or their friends first.”
Once that list is filled, the remaining seats will be open to community members.
“We probably won’t fill all 60 seats so people can come and check at the door,” Bierman said. “If they can’t get in or are unable to attend in person, they can watch the livestream of the performance on the website.”
Bierman organized the first UNK Wind Ensemble concert in the fall, before COVID-19 infections spiked.
“It worked out OK, but we also gave an entire concert within half an hour,” he said. “This time we’re taking a break in between, which will be a little awkward for the in-person audience. We need to take a 22-minute break at intermission for the HVAC to run and to meet our goals for following the mitigation protocols.”
Regardless of the obstacles, Bierman will direct a concert featuring the UNK Wind Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. April 8 at the Fine Arts Recital Hall. Online patrons can watch the concert at UNK.edu. Admission is free for both the live and the streaming performance.
Bierman split the band into two smaller groups.
“That way we can fit on the stage, properly distanced,” he said. “Each group will play what is called ‘flex music.’ Instead of individual parts written for each instrument, it’s more like a choral S-A-T-B arrangement.”
Most of the music is divided into four parts, available for any instrument. Several pieces are arranged in eight parts, which creates more of a musical texture.
“It sounds a little different,” Bierman said. “This is what a lot of smaller schools do anyway so there’s plenty of literature out there for that. It’s a different thing but it still allows us to make music and get some work done while waiting for the pandemic to get over.”
The concert features some standard concert band pieces as well as a piece by American composer Julie Giroux.
Despite the challenges of making music during a pandemic, Bierman feels that the students have learned many lessons — including the art of flexibility.
“This has been a remarkably positive experience, overall,” he said. “Anytime the students get a little bogged down in the mitigations and all the steps we have to take in order to be together for half an hour, they will remember that so many of their colleagues across the nation are not even attending school in person. Our students are just thankful and happy to make music at any level. It’s very special.”
Bierman feels the same for himself.
“It’s been a great year to reset expectations and routines,” he said.
Since the concert band won’t be performing for graduation ceremonies in May because of the pandemic, Bierman is planning a final concert at 4:30 p.m. April 29 on the lawn near the Fine Arts Building on campus.
“It’s our last normal class day and we’ll just play music for 45 minutes,” the director said. “People are welcome to bring lawn chairs and join us. The students are really excited about this opportunity.”