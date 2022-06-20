Listen to stories from cowboys, soldiers, and Miss V at Fort Kearny event

KEARNEY — Catch cowboys, soldiers, and a traveling cowgirl on hand at a free event 2-4 p.m. June 28 at Fort Kearny State Historical Park.

Miss V, a traveling cowbelle, will give a musical performance from 3-3:20 p.m. She will showcase her homemade instruments and share stories from her 14 years living a pioneer lifestyle on a historic claim in northwest Wyoming.

Storyteller Lyle Henderson, owner of the Platte Valley Saddle Shop, will talk about being a cowboy in Idaho and the Grand Island area, and about his and his father’s connection to the Pony Express Association. He and his wife Lynda will display their custom saddles.

Cowboy Dan Melton will talk about growing up on a ranch in southwest Nebraska homesteaded by his grandfather. Storyteller Bob Lamberson of the Palmer area will share stories of the cowboy livelihood.

Reenactors will discuss life as a soldier during the fort’s early days, and Fort Hartsuff State Historical Park staff will talk about its role in protecting early pioneers and display period firearms.

Park visitors can also explore the reconstructed fort buildings, including the stockade, parade grounds, powder magazine and blacksmith/carpenter shop.

The event is free, but a vehicle park entry permit is required. Get one in advance at OutdoorNebraska.org.

Free root beer and sarsaparilla will be served.

Learn more about the park at OutdoorNebraska.org/FortKearny.