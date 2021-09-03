Lisa Guthrie new executive director of the HelpCare Clinic

KEARNEY — Lisa Guthrie is the new executive director of the HelpCare Clinic. She began the position Aug. 23.

Guthrie has served as the clinic’s patient care coordinator since August 2018. In that position, she was responsible for overseeing its clinical operations and coordinating its clinical and non-clinical volunteers.

“Lisa has a passion for the clinic’s mission,” Patrick Lee, HelpCare Clinic board of directors, said. “She has built strong relationships with volunteers and clinical providers during her three years here.”

The HelpCare Clinic at 3015 A Avenue is a free clinic that provides health care in a compassionate and respectful environment for low-income residents of Buffalo County.

To donate, or to learn more, visit helpcareclinic.org. Contact Guthrie at (308) 224-2392 or office@helpcareclinic.com