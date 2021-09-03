 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lisa Guthrie new executive director of the HelpCare Clinic
0 Comments
top story

Lisa Guthrie new executive director of the HelpCare Clinic

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — Lisa Guthrie is the new executive director of the HelpCare Clinic. She began the position Aug. 23.

Guthrie has served as the clinic’s patient care coordinator since August 2018. In that position, she was responsible for overseeing its clinical operations and coordinating its clinical and non-clinical volunteers.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Lisa has a passion for the clinic’s mission,” Patrick Lee, HelpCare Clinic board of directors, said. “She has built strong relationships with volunteers and clinical providers during her three years here.”

The HelpCare Clinic at 3015 A Avenue is a free clinic that provides health care in a compassionate and respectful environment for low-income residents of Buffalo County.

To donate, or to learn more, visit helpcareclinic.org. Contact Guthrie at (308) 224-2392 or office@helpcareclinic.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Trio of Red River piglets go crazy over new toys at San Diego Zoo

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News