Line family cattle tradition extends six generations in Miller area
Triangle J Ranch

 Lori Potter, Special to the Hub

MILLER — The Triangle J Ranch’s history includes six generations of cattle producers and several cattle breeds.

The Judy and Line Ranch was founded in 1887 by Daniel and Sophia Judy, and then was operated by Roy and Blanche Judy, who raised Shorthorn cattle, according to the Triangle J website.

A generation later, Irma (Judy) and her husband Azale Line took up the family business, but with Hereford cattle.

When their son and daughter-in-law Doug and Dixie took the reins, they brought in Angus cattle to produce a black white-face cross.

The tradition continues with Darby and Annette Line and their five sons. They introduced Simmental to the ranch with the initial group consisting of red-and-white spotted cows and transitioned to black-hided cattle.

Bull sales the last Sunday in January — 228 sold in 2021 — include purebred Angus and Simmentals, and Simm/Angus mixes, mostly 50-50.

Darby said 1,100-1,200 cows calved each of the past three years, mostly in January and February, with some into March.

Commercial cattlemen are the main focus of the Lines’ breeding program. Most customers are local, but there also are regular buyers from other states.

The Line family today

Parents: Darby and Annette

Sons:

Travis, 29, a financial adviser with Rabo AgriFinance in Omaha

Dillan, 26, working on the ranch, and Kiley, married in October 2018; parents of Breckin, born Jan. 15, 2021

Jason, 22, December graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in ag economics, helping on the ranch and job hunting

Creyton, 16, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller sophomore

Braxton, 10, S-E-M fourth grader

Grandma: Dixie Line, lives at the ranch

