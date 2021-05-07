Lincoln woman dies in three-vehicle crash Thursday in Kearney County

KEARNEY — A Lincoln woman died in a three-vehicle crash Thursday on Highway 44 south of Kearney.
According to the Nebraska State Patrol, Brandi Nigh, 40, of Lincoln was southbound in a Honda Accord at 4 p.m. Thursday when she made a U-turn on Highway 44, five miles south of Kearney.
A southbound Chrysler 300 struck the Honda. A northbound semi/grain hauler then struck both vehicles.
Nigh was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other serious injuries, and the crash remains under investigation.
