Lincoln man in prison for Fort Kearny Trading Post robbery
Lincoln man in prison for Fort Kearny Trading Post robbery

  • Updated
KEARNEY — A Lincoln man is serving a 3- to 5-year prison sentence for robbing a convenience store at the Minden I-80 interchange in April.

Jeremy Anderson, 22, of Lincoln was sentenced in September in Buffalo County District Court for felony robbery of the Fort Kearny Trading Post at 1730 Keystone Road, six miles east of Kearney. Judge John Marsh gave him 171 days credit for time already served in jail.

With good time Anderson could be eligible for parole in one year and possibly discharged in two years.

Around 2:04 p.m. April 11 an employee at the convenience store/gas station reported a man with a black hoodie came into the store to purchase a drink. A short time later the same man purchased a lighter, court records indicate. When the clerk was making change the suspect jumped up on the counter near the register and said “robbery” to her.

The clerk tried to push the man away, and grabbed his arm; however, the man pushed the clerk, took one $100 bill and one $50 bill from the open register drawer and fled, according to records.

The clerk saw the man leave the area in a Chevrolet Impala without license plates, and go west on Interstate 80. A man also witnessed the Impala leave the area.

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper stopped the car west of Kearney, an investigation revealed Anderson as the robbery suspect, and he was arrested.

