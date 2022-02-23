Lincoln man charged in assault, strangulation

KEARNEY — A Lincoln man has been charged with two counts of assault and one count of strangulation in Buffalo County Court.

According to court records, Drew Bolling, 20, of Lincoln is charged with first-degree assault, assault by strangulation or suffocation and third-degree assault in Buffalo County Court. Bolling faces a maximum of 50 years in prison for first-degree assault, a maximum of three years in prison for strangulation and a maximum of one year imprisonment for third-degree assault.

The charges result from an incident that took place Jan. 15 on 22nd Street in Kearney. Bolling allegedly caused serious bodily harm and impeded normal breathing of a male victim. Bolling also allegedly knowingly or recklessly caused bodily harm or threatened the second male victim.

A warrant was issued for Bolling on Feb. 11 and was returned Friday. A bond was set of 10% of $25,000 in Buffalo County Court.